US spy satellite launches into space from California

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A U.S. spy satellite has been launched into space from California. The satellite lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base aboard a rocket Monday afternoon.

The launch was webcast until the second stage ignited and the protective cover over the satellite was jettisoned.

As is customary, the webcast ceased at the request of the National Reconnaissance Office.

The NRO is the government agency in charge of developing, building, launching, and maintaining U.S. intelligence satellites.