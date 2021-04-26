Watch
News

Actions

US spy satellite launches into space from California

items.[0].image.alt
Scott Kelly/AP
This Aug. 10, 2015 photo made available by NASA shows a sunrise from the vantage point of the International Space Station, about 220 miles above the surface of the Earth. Traveling at a speed of approximately 17,500 mph, the station completes each orbit around the planet in about 92 minutes, with 16 sunrises and sunsets each 24-hour period. (Scott Kelly/NASA via AP)
Year In Space Photo Gallery
Posted at 2:54 PM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 17:54:07-04

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A U.S. spy satellite has been launched into space from California. The satellite lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base aboard a rocket Monday afternoon.

The launch was webcast until the second stage ignited and the protective cover over the satellite was jettisoned.

As is customary, the webcast ceased at the request of the National Reconnaissance Office.

The NRO is the government agency in charge of developing, building, launching, and maintaining U.S. intelligence satellites.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO LEARN MORE!

Community Connection

CLICK TO LEARN MORE