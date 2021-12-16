US grand jury charges oil company in California spill

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles federal grand jury has charged a Texas oil company and two subsidiaries for an oil spill off the California coast in October.

Federal prosecutors said Wednesday that Amplify Energy Corp. and its two subsidiaries that operate oil rigs and a pipeline off Long Beach were charged with a misdemeanor for illegally discharging oil.

A ruptured pipeline that is believed to have been caused when a cargo ship snagged it with an anchor spilled about 25,000 gallons of crude oil.