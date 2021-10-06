Watch
Some oil from SoCal spill breaks up in ocean currents

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
In this aerial image taken with a drone, workers in protective suits clean the contaminated beach after an oil spill in Newport Beach, Calif., on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Some of the crude oil that spilled from a pipeline into the waters off Southern California has been breaking up naturally in ocean currents, a Coast Guard official said Wednesday as authorities sought to determine the scope of the damage.
Posted at 4:00 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 19:00:59-04

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Some of the oil that spilled from a pipeline into the waters off Southern California has been breaking up naturally in ocean currents.

That's according to a Coast Guard official who spoke to reporters Wednesday.

Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier says some of the oil has been pushed to the south by currents.

Storms earlier in the week may also have helped disperse the oil. He says that movement could make it more challenging to skim the oil as it spreads out. He also says the biggest problem is the uncertainty about the amount that leaked into the water.

