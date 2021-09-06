Watch
Divers identify broken pipeline as source of Gulf oil spill

AP
This image provided by NOAA shows a long black slick floating in the Gulf of Mexico. The U.S. Coast Guard says it is investigating reports of possible oil spills resulting from Hurricane Ida after the publication of aerial photos by The Associated Press. Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom said Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 that aircraft were being dispatched to investigate reports of a miles-long slick in the Gulf of Mexico south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana. (NOAA via AP)
Hurricane Ida Environmental Hazards
Posted at 7:17 PM, Sep 05, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — Divers at the site of an ongoing oil spill that appeared in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ida have identified the apparent source as a one-foot diameter pipeline displaced from a trench on the ocean floor and broken open.

The Houston-based company currently paying for the cleanup, Talos Energy, said in a statement that the busted pipeline does not belong to them.

Two 95-foot response vessels remain on location at the spill attempting to contain and recover oil from the water’s surface.

The Associated Press first reported Wednesday that aerial photos showed a miles-long brown and black oil slick spreading about two miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

