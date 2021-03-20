Menu

Watch
News

Actions

US businesses near border struggle with boundaries' closure

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Suman Naishadham/AP
A woman walks past two out-of-business clothing stores located steps away from the U.S.-Mexico border on March 15, 2021 in Nogales, Ariz. The economic wear from nearly 12 months of a partially shut border is easy to spot in downtown Nogales. Bargain clothing stores, money exchanges, secondhand shops and retailers selling plastic knickknacks within walking distance of the border stand closed and many storefronts are boarded up. (AP Photo/Suman Naishadham)
Virus Outbreak Border Businesses
Posted at 10:21 AM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-20 13:21:53-04

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Small businesses in border towns across the U.S. are reeling from the economic fallout of the partial closure of North America’s international boundaries.

Restrictions on nonessential travel were put in place a year ago to curb the spread of the virus and have been extended almost every month since. Small businesses, residents and local chambers of commerce say the financial toll has been steep, as have the disruptions to life in communities where it’s common to shop, work and sleep in two different countries.

And as more Americans are vaccinated against COVID-19 and infection rates fall across the U.S., many are hoping the restrictions will soon be eased.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP