University of California postpones vote to increase tuition

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The University of California Board of Regents decided Wednesday to postpone a vote on whether or not to raise tuition.

Students at UC San Diego protested the proposed increase.

One student at the protests said the constant nickel and diming is wearing on students with this being the second year of increases.

The proposed hike for students would raise tuition $342 per year.

In-state tuition would jump to nearly $14,400. Added along with housing, fees, books and meals, the average Californian is paying nearly $31,000 per year to earn a degree.

UC President Janet Napolitano says they’ll ask the state for more funding before deciding whether to charge students more.

Governor Jerry Brown is already proposing a three percent funding increase in his budget.

The Governor told the Board of Regents he is against a tuition hike.