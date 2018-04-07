University Heights canyon cleanup starts following brush fire

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Cleanup started this week on a canyon that caught on fire March 27.

The fire started in the canyon near Highway 163 below the Vermont Street pedestrian bridge that connects Hillcrest and University Heights.

The fire investigation could not determine the cause of the fire, but the fire department ruled the City was not in compliance with fire codes.

The City is required to remove all dead vegetation, remove all the foliage from the recently cut trees and fallen trees, lace up all trees a minimum of six feet from the ground and reduce the brush by 50 percent according to Councilman Chris Ward's office.

"Our office will be working with City staff and CalTrans on a coordinated effort to address the additional vegetation that requires removal," a spokesman for the councilman said in an email to 10News. "Furthermore, Councilman Ward will be on top of officials to ensure transients are properly engaged and redirected and the canyon gets cleaned up and thinned out for good."