Brush fire breaks out near SR-163 at Washington Street

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Firefighters are on scene after a brush fire broke out near Scripps Mercy Hospital Tuesday afternoon.
According to fire crews, the fire broke near northbound SR-163 and Washington Street. At this time it's unclear what caused the fire.
Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the area as passersby drove on the roadway.
Brush fire in San Diego off the 163. I think homeless people regularly camp near this spot. I hope everyone is okay. pic.twitter.com/le2y7UYfWX— Stephen Rochester (@SBRochester) March 27, 2018
