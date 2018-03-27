Brush fire breaks out near SR-163 at Washington Street

Zac Self
12:51 PM, Mar 27, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Firefighters are on scene after a brush fire broke out near Scripps Mercy Hospital Tuesday afternoon. 

According to fire crews, the fire broke near northbound SR-163 and Washington Street. At this time it's unclear what caused the fire. 

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the area as passersby drove on the roadway. 

