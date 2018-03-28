Councilman wants homeless cleared out after fire near 163

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - City leaders say the canyon near the 163 that caught fire Tuesday afternoon was overdue for tree trimming and a homeless flushing.

The fire only burned 10 trees but it has many neighbors frustrated that the fire even started in the first place.

“That was a pretty big one,” said Councilman Chris Ward on the fire, “we’re pretty scared here in the mid city neighborhoods with the urban canyons which catch fire from time to time.”

Ward says he has been trying for over a year to get CalTrans and the City of San Diego to clear out the canyons.

Officials have not announced the cause of the fire but it is believe to have been from a cooking fire started by homeless illegally camping.

“About a generation ago we lost 75 homes in Normal Heights to a canyon fire so this is a real, real danger.” said Ward, “We gotta take this seriously.”