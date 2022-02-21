Watch
US says Russia closer to invading Ukraine, agrees to meeting

Vadim Ghirda/AP
A Ukrainian serviceman pauses while walking to a frontline position outside Popasna, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Russia extended military drills near Ukraine's northern borders Sunday amid increased fears that two days of sustained shelling along the contact line between soldiers and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine could spark an invasion. Ukraine's president appealed for a cease-fire. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Posted at 7:49 PM, Feb 20, 2022
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Joe Biden has agreed “in principle” to a meeting with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin as long as that country holds off on what U.S. officials believe is an imminent assault on Ukraine.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Sunday that the administration has been clear that the U.S. is "committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment an invasion begins.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are set to meet on Thursday in Europe as long as a further invasion doesn’t occur.

That caveat gave the proposal the appearance of a last-ditch diplomatic gambit.

