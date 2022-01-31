UN: Over 100 ex-Afghan forces, officials slain since August

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations secretary-general says the world body has received “credible allegations” that more than 100 former members of the Afghan government, its security forces, and those who worked with international troops have been killed since the Taliban takeover of the country on Aug. 15.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says in a report obtained Sunday by The Associated Press that “more than two-thirds” of the victims are alleged to result from extrajudicial killings committed by the Taliban or its affiliates.

He says this is despite the Taliban’s announcement of “general amnesties” for those affiliated with the former government and U.S.-led coalition forces.