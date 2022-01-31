Watch
NewsU.S./World

Actions

UN: Over 100 ex-Afghan forces, officials slain since August

items.[0].image.alt
Rahmat Gul/AP
FILE - Newly graduated Afghan National Army personnel march during their graduation ceremony after a three month training program at the Afghan Military Academy in Kabul, Afghanistan on Nov. 29, 2020. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a report obtained Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, by The Associated Press, the world body has received “credible allegations” that more than 100 former members of the Afghan government, its security forces and those who worked with international troops have been killed since the Taliban takeover of the country on Aug. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)
United Nations Afghanistan Report
Posted at 6:35 PM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 21:35:51-05

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations secretary-general says the world body has received “credible allegations” that more than 100 former members of the Afghan government, its security forces, and those who worked with international troops have been killed since the Taliban takeover of the country on Aug. 15.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says in a report obtained Sunday by The Associated Press that “more than two-thirds” of the victims are alleged to result from extrajudicial killings committed by the Taliban or its affiliates.

He says this is despite the Taliban’s announcement of “general amnesties” for those affiliated with the former government and U.S.-led coalition forces.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER