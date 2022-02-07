Taylor Greene faces GOP challengers in changing Ga. district

HIRAM, Ga. (AP) — Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene prides herself on outlandish antics, conspiracy theories, and unwavering support for Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election.

The Georgia Republican has gained notoriety as a gleeful political agitator. She's even managed to stand out in a Republican Party increasingly defined by the former president’s antagonistic style.

As she seeks a second term promising more of the same, a small group of GOP challengers is trying to upset her in a district that has become slightly more moderate.

They argue they can deliver Republican values without a sideshow. But overcoming a congressional incumbent won't be easy.