Taylor Greene faces GOP challengers in changing Ga. district

Ben Gray/AP
Jennifer Strahan, who is running for Congress in Georgia's 14th district, speaks to people at a Paulding County Chamber of Commerce luncheon in Hiram, Ga., on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Strahan is among the candidates challenging Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia's May 24 primary. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
HIRAM, Ga. (AP) — Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene prides herself on outlandish antics, conspiracy theories, and unwavering support for Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election.

The Georgia Republican has gained notoriety as a gleeful political agitator. She's even managed to stand out in a Republican Party increasingly defined by the former president’s antagonistic style.

As she seeks a second term promising more of the same, a small group of GOP challengers is trying to upset her in a district that has become slightly more moderate.

They argue they can deliver Republican values without a sideshow. But overcoming a congressional incumbent won't be easy.

