Watch
NewsU.S./World

Actions

Sudan’s PM announces resignation amid political deadlock

items.[0].image.alt
Christophe Ena/AP
FILE - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok speaks during a session of the summit to support Sudan, at the Grand Palais Ephemere in Paris on May 17, 2021. On Sunday, Jan. 2, 2021, Hamdok announced his resignation amid political deadlock and widespread pro-democracy protests following a military coup that derailed the country’s fragile transition to democratic rule. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool, File)
Sudan
Posted at 5:58 PM, Jan 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-02 20:58:56-05

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has announced his resignation amid political deadlock and widespread pro-democracy protests following a military coup that derailed the country’s fragile transition to democratic rule.

Hamdok called for a dialogue to agree on a “national charter” and to “draw a roadmap” to complete the transition.

The October coup had upended Sudan’s plans to move to democracy after a popular uprising forced the military’s overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.

On Sunday, prior to his resignation, Sudanese security forces violently dispersed pro-democracy protesters, in the latest demonstrations.

A medical group said at least two people were killed.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER