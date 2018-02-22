SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket set to launch after two liftoff delays

The launch takes place less than 30 minutes before sunrise and there's a possibility San Diegans will once again see something "especially interesting."
According to Space Archive, "weather permitting, the Falcon 9's bright orange flame should be visible in western California at least as far away as San Luis Obispo and Santa Monica."
As the rocket leaves Earth's shadow two minutes after launch, the website predicted, "that would make the launch especially interesting as the Falcon 9's exhaust plume is illuminated by the Sun while suspended in a semi-dark sky. Such a display could be visible from San Francisco to Baja California."
A livestream of the launch can be viewed here at 6:17 a.m. Thursday (weather-permitting, of course):
Last December, SpaceX's launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base lit up Southern California skies and social media. Hundreds in San Diego captured the sight -- and called local authorities -- unaware of the planned launch.
The Falcon 9 launch will be the second this month after SpaceX launched their Falcon Heavy rocket on February 6 in Florida, the most powerful rocket in use today. Though, the launch garnered more headlines due to the payload on top.
SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk attached his own Tesla Roadster to the top of the rocket, complete with a dummy driver and David Bowie's 1969 "Space Oddity" playing on the roadster's sound system -- though it's unlikely to be heard in space.
The Telsa is projected to continue soaring past its intended target: Mars.