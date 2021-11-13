Watch
NewsU.S./World

Actions

Polish police find body of young Syrian near Belarus border

items.[0].image.alt
Leonid Shcheglov/AP
Belarusian servicemen guard an area as migrants gather at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. About 15,000 Polish troops have joined riot police and guards at the border. The Belarusian Defense Ministry accused Poland of an "unprecedented" military buildup there, saying that migration control didn't warrant such a force. (Leonid Shcheglov/BelTA pool photo via AP)
Migration Poland Belarus
Posted at 2:40 PM, Nov 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-13 17:40:39-05

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish police say the body of a young Syrian man has been found in the woods near the border with Belarus. He is the latest known victim in a political standoff at the European Union’s eastern border.

The regime in Minsk has for months been encouraging illegal migration across the border into the EU nations of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

All three countries are reinforcing their borders, seeking to block the newly opened migration route, and the situation is growing more dangerous as winter approaches.

Police said the body was found a day earlier and that the exact cause of death could not be determined.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

SUBMIT YOUR NOMINEE TODAY!