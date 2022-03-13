Watch
Missiles strike near US consulate in north Iraq; no injuries

Posted at 6:38 PM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 21:38:49-05

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security officials say as many as 12 missiles struck Iraq’s northern city of Irbil on Sunday.

A U.S. defense official says the missiles had been launched at the city from neighboring Iran.

No injuries were reported. A second U.S. official says there is no damage at any U.S. government facility and that there is no indication the target was the new and unoccupied consulate building.

While an Iraqi official in Baghdad at first said several missiles had struck the U.S. consulate, the head of Kurdistan’s foreign media office said areas around the U.S. compound had been hit but not the compound itself.

