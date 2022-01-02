Watch
NewsU.S./World

Actions

Judge: Prince Andrew can't halt lawsuit with domicile claim

items.[0].image.alt
Steve Parsons/AP
FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, England, Sunday, April 11, 2021. A lawsuit by an American who claims Prince Andrew sexually abused her when she was 17 might have to be thrown out because she no longer lives in the U.S., lawyers for the Prince said in a court filing Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Prince Andrew
Posted at 6:37 PM, Jan 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-01 21:37:15-05

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has rejected Prince Andrew's attempt to block the progression of a lawsuit by claiming that a woman who says he sexually assaulted her when she was 17 doesn't live in the U.S.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan rejected the argument by the prince's lawyers that Virginia Giuffre must submit to a two-hour deposition about where she lives before any other information related to the case can be exchanged by lawyers.

The judge issued the ruling Friday. Giuffre says she was abused by the prince on multiple occasions in 2001 during a time when she was being sexually abused by financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER