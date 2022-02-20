Watch
Canadian police appear to end protesters' siege of Ottawa

Robert Bumsted/AP
Police block protesters after taking the main street where trucks are parked in Ottawa near Parliament hill on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police resumed pushing back protesters on Saturday after arresting more than 100 and towing away vehicles in Canada’s besieged capital, and scores of trucks left under the pressure, raising authorities’ hopes for an end to the three-week protest against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)
Posted at 6:33 PM, Feb 19, 2022
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Hundreds of police in riot gear have swept through Canada’s capital, retaking control of the streets around the Parliament buildings and appearing to end the siege of Ottawa after three weeks of protests.

Protesters, angry over the country’s COVID-19 restrictions and policies of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, retreated from the largest police operation in the country’s history, with police arresting or driving out demonstrators and towing away their trucks.

Police had been brought in from across the country to help in the clearance operation, officials said.

Some 170 people were arrested Friday and Saturday and multiple investigations had been launched because of weapons seizures.

