Biden, Putin set video call Tuesday as Ukraine tensions grow

MOSCOW (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin plan to speak in a video call Tuesday as tensions between the United States and Russia escalate over a Russian troop buildup on the Ukrainian border.

The buildup is seen as a sign of a potential invasion. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden will press U.S. concerns about Russian military activities on the border and reaffirm U.S. support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Putin intends to express Russia’s opposition to any move to admit Ukraine into the NATO military alliance.