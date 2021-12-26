Watch
1st U.S. gay bishop remembers Tutu's generosity, kindness

Lee Marriner/AP
FILE - Gene Robinson is applauded after his investiture as the Episcopal Church's bishop of New Hampshire at St. Paul's Church in Concord, N.H., on Sunday, March 7, 2004. In 2008, when Robinson was excluded from a global Anglican gathering because of his sexuality, Desmond Tutu, who died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, came to his defense. (AP Photo/Lee Marriner, File)
Posted at 3:58 PM, Dec 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-26 18:58:06-05

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The first openly gay bishop in the U.S. Episcopal Church is remembering when the late Desmond Tutu stood up for him.

The Right Rev. Gene Robinson became bishop of New Hampshire in 2003 and five years later, was excluded from a global Anglican gathering because of his sexuality.

At the time, Tutu wrote the foreword to a book Robinson was publishing, calling Robinson a wonderful human being and saying he was proud to belong to the same church.

Robinson said Sunday it was an astounding gesture of generosity and kindness.

Tutu was South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and died Sunday at age 90.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
