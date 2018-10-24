Two people struck by trolley in Sherman Heights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A man and a woman were struck by a trolley while riding scooters in Sherman Heights Tuesday night, according to police.

According to authorities, the incident happened at 24th and Commercial Street just before 6:30 p.m.

Police say the pair were riding Bird scooters west in between two sets of tracks. When a trolley came up behind they pair, they bumped into the side of one of the trolley cars.

Both were taken to the hospital. Emergency crews said the woman only suffered minor injuries while the man had "more severe" injuries.

