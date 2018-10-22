Man hurt after crashing scooter into another scooter rider

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 48-year-old man who was drinking was hurt Sunday when he crashed his Bird scooter into another Bird scooter ahead of him, a San Diego police officer said.



The crash happened about 6:05 p.m. 700 G St. in the Core-Columbia neighborhood, SDPD Officer Robert Heims said.



The victim was not cited for a DUI, Heims said.



He was eastbound following a 43-year-old man on his scooter at an unsafe speed, Heims said. The first rider slowed down but the victim couldn't slow down fast enough and collided with the scooter. The victim's scooter overturned and he suffered a fracture to his arm, Heims said.



He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injury.



Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to call SDPD's Traffic Division at (858) 484-3134. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.