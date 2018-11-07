Two brush fires break out near Mission Trails Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Crews are responding to two brush fires burning near Mission Trails Regional Park.

According to firefighters, the fire broke out near Hemingway Drive and Jackson Drive. At this time, it's unclear if any homes are being evacuated.

Crews are conducting air drops at the moment to try to knock down the flames.

RELATED: Gusty Santa Ana winds, dry conditions prompt Red Flag Warning for San Diego County

Watch live video of the fire below:

10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.