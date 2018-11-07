Gusty Santa Ana winds, dry conditions prompt Red Flag Warning for San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Gusty Santa Ana winds and dry conditions prompted the National Weather Service to declare a Red Flag Warning for parts of San Diego County.



A Fire Weather Watch was initially set to take effect Thursday, but NWS officials -- citing Santa Ana winds and low humidity -- updated the declaration into a Red Flag Warning.



The warning is scheduled to take effect Thursday at 10 a.m. and will expire at 10 p.m. Friday.



NWS officials said, “Santa Ana winds will develop Thursday with peak winds arriving Thursday night into Friday morning before gradually decreasing Friday afternoon and evening. A very dry air mass will spread into southern California on Thursday with lowest daytime humidity on Friday around 5 percent.”



According to NWS officials, the Red Flag Warning will impact the San Diego region’s mountain and inland valleys.



“Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly with extreme fire behavior possible. Outdoor burning is not recommended,” according to the NWS.