Gusty Santa Ana winds, dry conditions prompt Red Flag Warning for San Diego County

NWS officials said, “Santa Ana winds will develop Thursday with peak winds arriving Thursday night into Friday morning before gradually decreasing Friday afternoon and evening. A very dry air mass will spread into southern California on Thursday with lowest daytime humidity on Friday around 5 percent.”
According to NWS officials, the Red Flag Warning will impact the San Diego region’s mountain and inland valleys.
“Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly with extreme fire behavior possible. Outdoor burning is not recommended,” according to the NWS.