Trump says San Diego 'pushing really hard' for border wall
Jermaine Ong
10:35 AM, Apr 13, 2018
7 mins ago
(KGTV) - President Trump once again called for the construction of his border wall project, and he said San Diegans “are pushing really hard to get it.”
The president tweeted Friday morning: “Tremendous pressure is building, like never before, for the Border Wall and an end to crime cradling Sanctuary Cities. Started the Wall in San Diego, where the people were pushing really hard to get it. They will soon be protected!”
In San Diego, 28 miles of border fencing will be replaced. Another 14 miles of a secondary barrier inside San Diego will also be replaced, Customs and Border Protection officials said March 30. The replacement project will cost about $1.6 billion.