Torrey Pines High School 'Color War Pep Rally' postponed over student's alleged threats
Jermaine Ong
5:33 AM, Feb 23, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A pep rally at Torrey Pines High School scheduled for Friday was postponed after a student reportedly made threats against the school.
A 14-year-old freshman was taken into custody Thursday after school officials told San Diego police he was suspended for making verbal and written threats. The student reportedly targeted the school's "Color War Pep Rally."
The boy was detained at his home in Carmel Valley on suspicion of making criminal threats and taken to San Diego Juvenile Hall.
"We are working cooperatively with the San Diego Police Department as they investigate a possible threat involving a student. The police contacted the student off-campus. At no time were our students or school in danger. We would like to thank the concerned students who brought this matter to our attention. We encourage all students to report their concerns. We take all threats seriously and investigate promptly to ensure the safety of our schools."
San Diego County schools have dealt with several threats to campuses this week -- one week after a shooting at a Florida high school left 17 people dead.