Torrey Pines High School 'Color War Pep Rally' postponed over student's alleged threats

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A pep rally at Torrey Pines High School scheduled for Friday was postponed after a student reportedly made threats against the school.



A 14-year-old freshman was taken into custody Thursday after school officials told San Diego police he was suspended for making verbal and written threats. The student reportedly targeted the school's "Color War Pep Rally."



The boy was detained at his home in Carmel Valley on suspicion of making criminal threats and taken to San Diego Juvenile Hall.



Police served a search warrant on the home on Larkfield Court, but there is no immediate word on what investigators found.



A friend of the suspended student told 10News the 14-year-old actually discussed his plans with other students. The friend said those students spoke to school officials.



San Dieguito Union High School District Superintendent Eric Dill said that despite the alleged threat, "at no time were our students or school in danger."



Dill's full statement on the matter:

"We are working cooperatively with the San Diego Police Department as they investigate a possible threat involving a student. The police contacted the student off-campus. At no time were our students or school in danger. We would like to thank the concerned students who brought this matter to our attention. We encourage all students to report their concerns. We take all threats seriously and investigate promptly to ensure the safety of our schools."

San Diego County schools have dealt with several threats to campuses this week -- one week after a shooting at a Florida high school left 17 people dead.