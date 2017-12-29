Top Gun re-released in 3D for virtual reality viewing

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - For one day only, Top Gun fans can watch the movie in 3D, in Virtual Reality.

Paramount Pictures and the app "BigScreen" teamed up to present the San Diego-based classic like it's never been seen before.

"It blew me away," says Darshan Shankar, the founder and CEO of BigScreen.

To watch the movie, viewers need a Windows 10 enabled computer and a VR headpiece. They simply download the app, launch it in VR and then choose a screening time.

The app sets up a virtual movie theater.

The company decided to do set times instead of on demand to give it more of a movie-theater feel.

"This makes it more of a social event," says Shankar, adding that they encourage people to set up remote screenings with their family and friends. "It breaks one of the common misconceptions about VR, that it's isolating."

It's the first time the company has offered a movie in 3D, and they picked Top Gun specifically for the launch.

"The way 3D adds a depth and immersion into the movie is just incredible to Top Gun," says Shankar. "The sense of depth and subtle depth you get with the planes as they're flying around, the F-14s, you can just tell the plane looks a little bit closer to you as it flies by, it gives you this great sense of immersion."

He says his favorite part is the very beginning of the film.

"You see the cinema lights start to dim, you hear the soundtrack start to play and the minute you get into the movie, you see the actual F-14s on the carrier deck. You see them start to take off, and that's when you really start to see the 3D effects."

You can download the app, and get showtimes and more information about the screenings can at the company's website.