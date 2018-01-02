Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen tours border wall prototypes in San Diego

(KGTV) - Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was in San Diego Tuesday morning to tour the border wall prototypes, according to ABC News.



ABC News reported Nielsen was in town to get a first-hand look at the eight prototypes in the Otay Mesa area that were built by private contractors, but further details on her trip were not immediately available.



10News asked a Border Patrol official about Nielsen's visit, but the official noted that her visit was "a closed event."

Homeland Security Chief @SecNielsen and convoy leaving border wall prototype site down in Otay Mesa after private tour. @10News pic.twitter.com/TIAhopuCzx — Travis Rice (@10NewsTravis) January 2, 2018

After @DHSgov’s border tour, new signs up prohibiting weapons, dangerous objects and any “implement of riot” at free speech zone near border wall prototype site for Jan. 5 - Jan. 10. @10News Wonder if someone more important is coming this weekend. pic.twitter.com/v2L3jiACeh — Travis Rice (@10NewsTravis) January 2, 2018

Late last month, President Trump praised the prototypes and said he was interested in seeing them in their final form.



"We want to be able to see through ... we have a lot of help from the Border Patrol and from the ICE agents," Trump said. "We're getting their input on the wall, because who knows better than them."



No timetable was given for when Trump could head to San Diego to see the prototypes. In the past, the White House has not commented on if and when the president could visit the site.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have been administering a series of test to each of the eight, 30-foot high prototypes near Otay Mesa. Tests include measuring how easy or difficult it is to climb or scale the walls and if people can tunnel underneath or break through them.



Aesthetics are also a part of the inspections.



The prototypes were completed in October after construction began in September. Officials have been given 60 days since completion to evaluate them.