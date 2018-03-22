Tieray Jones, stepfather of missing 2-year-old Jahi Turner, released

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Tieray Jones walked Thursday night, shortly after 8:30 p.m.

A judge decided Wednesday not to order a second trial for Jones, who is accused in the disappearance and murder of his stepson Jahi Turner.

Tieray Jones cried after the decision was made in the downtown courthouse.

Jones was charged with killing 2-year-old Turner. Jahi was last seen at a park near Balboa Park in April 2002. Jones reported the boy missing, telling police Jahi wandered off. A mistrial was declared on March 16.