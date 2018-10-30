Threatening message found at Monte Vista High School, prompting heightened security

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) -- Monte Vista High School is increasing security Tuesday after finding a threatening message written in the men’s restroom.

According to a statement from the Grossmont Union High School District, the threatening message was discovered written in marker on a partition wall in the men’s restroom.

The district says the message referenced an act of violence but lacked any specifics. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department was made aware of the incident and is investigating.

Out of caution, the district says the school will have “increased campus supervision and patrols in the area of the school tomorrow.”

