Threatening message found at Monte Vista High School, prompting heightened security

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) -- Monte Vista High School is increasing security Tuesday after finding a threatening message written in the men’s restroom.
According to a statement from the Grossmont Union High School District, the threatening message was discovered written in marker on a partition wall in the men’s restroom.
The district says the message referenced an act of violence but lacked any specifics. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department was made aware of the incident and is investigating.
Out of caution, the district says the school will have “increased campus supervision and patrols in the area of the school tomorrow.”
The Grossmont Union High School District and the Monte Vista High School Administration are aware of a threatening message written in marker on a boy's restroom partition wall that includes a reference to a possible act of violence. The message appeared this afternoon and lacked any specifics. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is aware and is investigating. Out of an abundance of caution, we will have increased campus supervision and patrols in the area of the school tomorrow. We urge parents to talk with their student about the potential perils of making any threats of violence. Even a seemingly harmless joke can result in arrest and school consequences. Thank you for partnering with us to keep our school community safe.