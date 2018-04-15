Thousands participate in Sharon's Ride Run Walk

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A sea of purple covered Mission Bay Park as thousands showed up to ride, run and walk for epilepsy awareness.

The event is Sharon's Ride, Run, Walk. Sharon’s Ride was started by Dr. William Rosenfeld honor Dr. Rosenfeld’s sister, Sharon, who was killed in a bicycle accident while bicycling cross country. She was also a nurse and teacher who cared deeply about epilepsy. Dr. Rosenfeld is the chairman of the event nationwide.

Participants could choose from a 15-mile bike ride or a 5k run or walk around Mission Bay.

The money raised benefits the Epilepsy Foundation of San Diego County.