Thieves take at least $3M in goods from Beverly Hills store

Robbers smashed the front window of a Beverly Hills jewelry store in broad daylight and fled with millions of dollars worth of merchandise.
Posted at 2:11 PM, Mar 23, 2022
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Robbers smashed the front window of a Beverly Hills jewelry store in broad daylight and fled with millions of dollars worth of merchandise.

Witnesses recorded video of Tuesday’s assault on the store, which is the latest in a long string of brazen smash-and-grab thefts and robberies of people wearing expensive watches or jewelry in the Los Angeles region.

Luxury Jewels Company President Peter Sedghi tells NBC4 he lost several million dollars worth of merchandise.

Beverly Hills police say additional patrols and other measures have been instituted in the area.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said this week that robberies citywide are up 18% year-to-date compared to 2021.

