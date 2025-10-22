The Streamline: Fallen officer remembered; questions raised after boy's death

In the Streamline newsletter for Wednesday, October 22:

The community is joining the La Mesa Police Department in mourning a young officer who was killed while helping others on a local freeway. We have the emotional messages being shared as people across San Diego County show their support following a tragic loss.

In San Carlos, another community is grieving after a young boy whose smile touched so many lives was struck and killed while walking to school. As loved ones plan to honor Andrew Olsen’s memory, there are others who feel the situation could have been prevented.

Plus, we have the details on Amazon’s decision to roll back a 16-year-old program that means the elimination of free shipping benefits for many Prime members.

THE STREAMLINE:

ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Wednesday, Oct. 22 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Wednesday, Oct. 22

TOP STORY:

As the investigation continued to determine what led to a late-night College-area freeway accident that killed a young La Mesa Police officer and a motorist she was assisting at the scene of an earlier crash, the La Mesa Police Officers' Association launched a fundraising campaign for their fallen colleague.

In an effort to support the family of Officer Lauren Craven, the La Mesa Police Officers' Association (LMPOA) has launched an official Fund a Hero campaign, the police association said in a statement. All proceeds will go directly to her family.

The association's goal is to raise $50,000 for Craven's family and as of early Wednesday morning contributions to the fundraiser had reached $13,195.

To donate, visit https://porac.org/fundraiser/officer-craven.

Officer Craven, who turned 25 two weeks ago, was aiding a driver whose car had overturned on the eastbound side of the freeway at Fairmount Avenue in San Diego when another vehicle struck them shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to the La Mesa Police Department.

Craven, who joined the LMPD in February 2024 and was assigned to its patrol unit, died at the scene, as did the driver involved in the initial crash.

The name of the deceased motorist -- reportedly a 19-year-old man -- was not immediately available, and as of late Tuesday afternoon authorities had not released information regarding the person whose vehicle struck Craven and the other victim.

Craven's untimely death prompted profuse expressions of sorrow and support from the agency she served, as well as from other area law enforcement officials and community leaders.

"On behalf of the entire La Mesa Police Department, I want to offer my deepest condolences to Lauren's family and friends," LMPD Chief Ray Sweeney during a news conference Tuesday afternoon. "We grieve with you, and we will stand with you in the days and years to come."

Sweeney described Craven, a 2023 Loyola Marymount University graduate who had spent most of her early life in Oregon, as "a light."

"Her positivity was immediate and genuine," he said. "Whether helping a colleague, answering a stranger's question or stepping up into a difficult case that she was working, she led with compassion, courage and professionalism."

During Craven's hiring process, Sweeney told reporters, she wrote, "It has always been my passion to serve others, and there has never been a doubt in my mind that being a law enforcement officer is what I was meant to do."

"That's who Lauren was, and that's how she served and how she will be remembered," the chief said. "She was tenacious and resilient."

Other area law enforcement officials offered their condolences to the young officer's loved ones and colleagues as well.

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of La Mesa Police Officer Lauren Craven, who tragically lost her life late Monday night while serving others," the California Highway Patrol stated. "The CHP Border Communications Center stands with her family, friends and fellow officers during this difficult time."

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office likewise lamented the "heartbreaking loss" of the young officer.

"Officer Craven's bravery and dedication to serving others exemplify the highest values of law enforcement. ... Her courage and sacrifice will never be forgotten," the agency stated.

Gov. Gavin Newsom also expressed his and his wife's sorrow over Craven's death in the line of duty.

"Officer Craven served her community with pride and dedication," Newsom said. "Jennifer and I are heartbroken by her loss and the significant impact her passing leaves on the larger San Diego community. We join her family, friends, and fellow officers in mourning. May her memory never be forgotten."

Flags at the state Capitol will be flown at half-staff in honor of Craven, the governor said.

San Diego civil-rights advocate Shane Harris said he and his colleagues were "deeply saddened by the tragic loss" of Craven.

"Her bravery and service exemplify the highest ideals of law enforcement," Harris stated. "My office extends our sincere condolences to Officer Craven's family, friends and the La Mesa Police Department during this difficult time."

The LMPD issued a statement thanking the public for its "unwavering support."

"We ask that the La Mesa community keep Officer Craven, her family and the La Mesa Police Department in their thoughts and prayers," the agency stated.

Story by City News Service

PINPOINT WEATHER FORECAST:

WATCH — Meteorologist Megan Parry has San Diego County's weather forecast for Wednesday:

Megan Parry's Super 7-Day Forecast: Oct. 22, 2025

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say a large-scale Russian drone and missile attack across Ukraine has killed at least six people, including a woman and her two daughters.

The attack, which began at night and extended into Wednesday morning, targeted at least eight Ukrainian cities. It also hit Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, causing rolling blackouts.

U.S.-led efforts to end the war have floundered, and Ukraine’s president has appealed for more military help.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the European Union, the United States, and the G7 to apply more pressure on Russia. He emphasized the need for sanctions, long-range missile capabilities, and coordinated diplomacy.

Story by Susie Blann, Associated Press

CONSUMER:

If you’ve been splitting your Amazon Prime account with friends or family, you might have noticed free shipping is no longer part of the deal.

WATCH — Scripps News Group consumer reporter Jane Caffrey explains the big change and what it means for your account:

Amazon rolls back program that let Prime members share free shipping

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A deadly crash in San Carlos that claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy could have been prevented, according to an area resident.

Shannon Smith said he repeatedly asked the City of San Diego to make the intersection of Jackson Drive and Lake Badin Avenue safer, but his request was denied by the city’s Traffic Engineering Department.

WATCH — Team 10 investigators Austin Grabish looks into the city’s decision to not take action:

San Diego warned over a year ago about intersection where 12-year-old killed

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: