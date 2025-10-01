The Streamline: Padres try to avoid elimination in Game 2; city grocery stores to see more in-store coupons

Good morning and welcome to October!

The San Diego Padres are on the brink of postseason elimination after dropping Game 1 of their National League Wild Card Series against the Chicago Cubs. We're recapping yesterday's heartbreaking Game 1 loss and look ahead at today's must-win Game 2.

Also, we detail the impact the government shutdown — which took effect late last night — will have on federal jobs and vital government services.

Let's dive into your morning newsletter for Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025:

THE STREAMLINE:

ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Wednesday, Oct. 1 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Wednesday, Oct. 1

TOP STORY:

After falling short in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series, the Padres will try to stave off playoff elimination today in Game 2 against the Cubs in Chicago.

In Tuesday’s Game 1, Xander Bogaerts got the Padres on the board first with an RBI double in the top of the second inning off Cubs starter Matthew Boyd.

The Padres had several opportunities to add to their lead but could not capitalize with runners in scoring position.

San Diego starter Nick Pivetta was brilliant through four full innings before he surrendered back-to-back homers to Seiya Suzuki and Carson Kelly in the bottom of the fifth inning, giving Chicago a 2-1 lead.

The Cubs bullpen then held firm and shut down the Padres offense the rest of the way.

Chicago tacked on an insurance run off reliever Jeremiah Estrada in the bottom of the eighth, and Brad Keller pitched a perfect ninth inning to save the 3-1 victory.

The Friars managed only four hits in the game; Fernando Tatis Jr., Luis Arraez, Manny Machado, Gavin Sheets, Ryan O'Hearn, and Jake Cronenworth went a combined 0-20.

The Padres will turn to Dylan Cease as their Game 2 starter as they try to keep their season alive and force a decisive Game 3. Chicago is expected to use a reliever as their opener for Game 2.

You can watch Wednesday’s Game 2 on ABC10, with first pitch scheduled for 12:08 p.m. Pacific time.

A Game 2 watch party will be held at Petco Park's Gallagher Square — for more info, including how to purchase tickets, visit https://www.mlb.com/padres/fans/watch-party.

Since the new postseason format was put in place in 2022, no team that lost the opening game of the best-of-3 Wild Card Series has gone on to win the series.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

For the first time in nearly seven years, parts of the U.S. government are closed after the Senate failed to pass a continuing resolution to fund operations late Tuesday.

Essential government employees are still reporting to work Wednesday; however, they will not see a paycheck until after the shutdown is resolved. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that about 750,000 workers will be furloughed amid the shutdown.

"The number of furloughed employees could vary by the day because some agencies might furlough more employees the longer a shutdown persists and others might recall some initially furloughed employees," the CBO said.

Members of the military also could go without pay, but funds appropriated to the military could be used by the Department of Defense to help mitigate some of the loss of pay.

Why there is a shutdown

Congress is required to pass an annual budget or a continuing resolution. Continuing resolutions allow the government to continue functioning temporarily, typically at existing spending levels.

Even though Republicans hold a majority in the House and Senate, the party needs 60 votes to get a funding bill through the Senate. With only 53 Republicans, cooperation from Democrats is required for a budget or continuing resolution to pass.

Democrats say that passing a continuing resolution is not simply a carryover of the previous budget, as upcoming changes to Affordable Care Act tax credits and Medicaid verification processes are expected to increase the number of uninsured Americans.

This issue has led the two parties to blame each other for the shutdown.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune was urging some Democrats to break ranks.

"Democrats may have chosen to shut down the government tonight, but we can reopen it tomorrow," he said. "All it takes is a handful of Democrats to join Republicans to pass the clean, nonpartisan funding bill that's in front of us. And I hope, I really hope that some of them will join us to reopen the government, resume bipartisan appropriations work and get back to the business of the American people."

Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer says it is on Republicans, claiming they are failing to work with Democrats to reach a compromise.

"Republicans are plunging America into a shutdown, rejecting bipartisan talks, pushing a partisan bill and risking America's health care," he said.

Story by Scripps News Group

CONSUMER:

Starting today, grocery stores in the city of San Diego will no longer be allowed to offer digital-only coupons and must provide an in-store physical alternative to their customers.

WATCH — Reporter Perla Shaheen breaks down how the change at city grocery stores could make it easier for shoppers to find discounts on everyday items:

Coupon change at San Diego grocery stores takes effect

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

The UC San Diego Faculty Association is demanding answers from university leadership after learning that the UC Office of the President shared personal information of 160 UC Berkeley faculty, students and staff with the federal government.

UCSD faculty demand answers after UC Berkeley shares personal info

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: