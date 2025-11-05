The Streamline: Prop. 50 passes by wide margin; the revival of shopping malls

Greetings, San Diego!

On Election Day, Californians voted overwhelmingly in favor of Proposition 50, a ballot initiative to redraw the state’s congressional districts.

The redrawn districts will shift political boundaries across the state, potentially altering representation in several regions ahead of the next election cycle.

As of 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, the California Secretary of State’s website shows 5,154,529 (63.8%) votes in favor of Prop. 50. There are 2,927,923 (36.2%) votes against it.



View California election results: https://electionresults.sos.ca.gov/returns/ballot-measures

In San Diego County, 487,173 voters (60.7%) chose Yes on Prop. 50, while 315,443 voters (39.3%) marked No on the measure. These results are based on the County Registrar of Voters count from 2:46 a.m. Wednesday.



View San Diego County election results: https://www.livevoterturnout.com/ENR/sandiegocaenr/23/en/Index_23.html

A Prop. 50 passage could potentially give Democrats a five-seat edge in the House of Representatives.

The redrawing is a response to similar GOP efforts in Texas, where Republicans recently redrew boundaries to strengthen their hold on key seats.

Under the new rules, California will move forward with a redrawing of electoral districts only after GOP-led states do so first. Its changes would remain in force until elections in 2030.

In August, state lawmakers approved a bill that stipulated if voters approved the new maps, they would be used for the 2026 midterms.

Redrawing congressional districts typically happens once a decade, based on data from the U.S. Census. California typically relies on the independent California Citizens Redistricting Commission to outline its maps.

Other key races in San Diego County and across the U.S.:



BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

The federal government shutdown is now in Day 36, beating the previous record set during the first Trump administration in 2019.

As the shutdown continues, the impacts of employee furloughs, missed paychecks, and funding stoppages for critical programs are expected to gain strength.

On Tuesday, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy announced that parts of U.S. airspace could be closed if the shutdown drags into next week.

Airports across the nation have reported shortages in air traffic control staff and TSA personnel as they continue to work without pay.

Aviation expert weighs in on Transportation Secretary's airspace closure warning

Meanwhile, for those who rely on SNAP, many are wondering when they will receive funding after the Trump administration announced they will partially fund the federal food assistance program, giving recipients only part of their benefits.

The major sticking point at the center of the shutdown remains health care, with Democrats trying to preserve health care subsidies and Republicans saying they won’t negotiate on the issue until the government reopens.

White House clarifies Trump's remark on withholding SNAP money during shutdown

CONSUMER:

The rise of online shopping initially posed significant challenges for shopping centers, with many struggling to maintain foot traffic as consumers shifted to digital platforms.

However, mall operators are responding by reimagining their spaces to create destinations that blend shopping, dining, entertainment and even residential and office components.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel visits a couple of local malls to learn more about the resurgence:

Shopping malls are making a comeback with new experiences beyond retail

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

National Guard troops are now deployed in San Diego County to help local food banks, but there is still uncertainty over when people who rely on food assistance will receive their benefits.

WATCH — Reporter Ryan Hill spoke to one Guard member about this mission that holds extra meaning:

Cal Guard member breaks down mission, impact at San Diego Food amid shutdown

