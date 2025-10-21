The Streamline: Deadly crash on I-8; calls for improved safety after boy's death

In this Streamline newsletter for October 21:

This morning, we have the latest details on a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 8 that left a La Mesa Police officer and another driver dead.

A community is in mourning and calling for improved safety after a 12-year-old boy on his way to school was hit and killed by a car on a San Carlos-area street.

The big plan to redevelop the Midway District hit a possible snag after a court ruling, but San Diego leaders and project organizers say they will continue to push forward.

A 12-year-old boy was killed and two of his siblings were hospitalized after San Diego Police said they were hit by a car on a San Carlos-area street Monday morning.

The incident happened in the 6500 block of Jackson Drive, near Lake Badin Avenue, just after 7:20 a.m., according to San Diego Police.

According to SDPD Eastern Division Capt. Jonathan Lowe, the victims — two girls and one boy — were all 12 years old. Police said the children were sixth graders on their way to nearby Pershing Middle School.

Lowe said the driver stopped after the crash and rendered medical aid before emergency responders arrived.

All three children were taken to Rady Children's Hospital; police confirmed the boy died after arrival, while the two other victims were hospitalized in critical condition.

In an email to families, the San Diego Unified School District identified the boy who died as sixth grader Andrew Olsen. Sixth graders Anne Willow and Jasmine Olsen were recovering from their injuries as of Monday evening, the district said.

WATCH — Reporter Max Goldwasser speaks to some community members about their concerns over safety at the typically busy intersection:

Pershing Middle School 6th grader killed in crash identified

La Mesa Police Department Officer Lauren Craven

A La Mesa Police officer and another person were killed in a multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 8 in the College Area late Monday night.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 10:20 p.m. on eastbound I-8 near Waring Road.

CHP officials said a driver lost control of their vehicle and hit another car, overturned, and then came to rest on the freeway lanes. That disabled vehicle was then struck by another car.

According to the CHP, a La Mesa Police officer stopped at the scene and got out to help when she was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

Another vehicle then struck the vehicles involved in the initial crash, the CHP said.

CHP officials confirmed the LMPD officer and a driver involved in the collision died at the scene.

The La Mesa Police Department identified the officer as 25-year-old Lauren Craven. The department said Craven was assigned to the Patrol Division and was with the agency since February 2024.

Multiple people were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital, but their conditions were unknown.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, all eastbound I-8 lanes were closed between Fairmount Avenue and College Avenue. The closure was expected to last for several hours.

The CHP said eastbound traffic was being diverted to southbound Interstate 15.

Open enrollment is now open for Medicare users to choose the medical plan details that best fit their needs.

WATCH — Joe Ducey with the Better Business Bureau has some tips you can use to make sure you don’t lose your doctor and important prescriptions:

Zephyr Partners

The nearly $4 billion Midway Rising project aimed at revitalizing San Diego’s Midway District is facing yet another potential setback.

Mayor Todd Gloria said the city is planning to appeal a recent ruling that stopped San Diego from lifting a 30-foot height limit for buildings in the Midway District.

The Court of Appeals sided with an activist group that argued the city did not carry out a full environmental impact report.

Gloria said in a statement: “The City Attorney and I disagree strongly with this ruling and will be asking the City Council to appeal it to the California Supreme Court. In addition to the appeal, City staff have identified multiple paths to keep the redevelopment of the City's sports arena property moving forward. I will not allow San Diego to miss out on an opportunity that holds massive benefits for San Diegans, including thousands of permanent new jobs, affordable homes, a new entertainment center and billions in economic activity. Failure is simply not an option, and we will get this done.”

A spokesperson for the Midway Rising development team issued this statement to ABC 10News: “While unfortunate for San Diego, this ruling has little bearing on Midway Rising. There are numerous state laws in place designed to advance affordable housing, and Midway Rising is one of the largest affordable housing projects in state history. As a result, we remain confident in our ability to deliver this world class project.”

More on Midway Rising: https://www.10news.com/news/local-news/midway-rising-project-seeks-san-diego-planning-commission-recommendation

