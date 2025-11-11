The Streamline: San Diego marks Veterans Day; scammers taking advantage of shutdown

Good Tuesday morning and Happy Veterans Day!

As millions across the U.S. and in San Diego County observe Veterans Day, we take time to honor the men and woman who have served our country. We have a list of some of the big events being held today to recognize our military veterans.

We have the latest on where the federal government shutdown stands after the Senate last night voted in favor of legislation that would reopen the government.

But while the shutdown continues, there are scammers out there taking advantage of its ripple effects. Joe Ducey with the Better Business Bureau breaks down the new tactics criminals are using to prey on those impacted.

TOP STORY:

Most government offices will be closed Tuesday for Veterans Day, but events honoring those who have served -- including the region's nearly quarter-million vets -- will take place throughout San Diego County.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, San Diego's Veterans Day Parade will begin its march down Harbor Drive between the County Administration Center and the USS Midway Museum. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will serve as grand marshal, along with World War II veterans Calvin Shiner, Ena Reynolds Slaughter, Roberta "Randy" Tidmore, Fred Taylor and Al Hansen to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of that conflict.

Other events in the city of San Diego include an 11 a.m. event at the Rancho Bernardo Veterans Memorial in Webb Park, 11666 Avena Place, and an 11 a.m. ceremony at the Logan Heights Veterans Memorial Monument, across from Chicano Park, 1900 Logan Avenue.

North County residents have multiple events to pay homage, including:

-- Vista, 9 a.m., the Vista Veterans Day ceremony will begin at the Veterans Memorial Park, 267 S. Santa Fe Ave.

-- Escondido, 9:30 a.m., the North County VetFest parade and festival will begin with a parade starting at Grape Day Park followed by food, music and history displays at American Legion J.B. Clark Post 149, 230 E Park Ave.

-- Fallbrook, 10 a.m., will host its Veterans Day parade starting at Main Avenue and Fallbrook Street and concluding at the corner of Alvarado Street. The parade will be followed by an event at the Village Square and VFW Post 1924, 1175 Old Stage Road

-- Oceanside, 10 a.m., Veterans Association of North County will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony, with multiple speakers followed by lunch. VANC Resource Center, 1617 Mission Ave.

-- Carlsbad, 10:45 a.m., the Army and Navy Academy and the Rotary Clubs of Carlsbad will host their annual Veterans Day Military Review in Stephen M. Bliss Stadium, 2600 Carlsbad Blvd. Army Col. Oliver Cass, (Ret.) alumnus of the academy, will speak

-- Encinitas, 11 a.m., American Legion San Dieguito Post 416 will host its Veterans Day service with speakers and music. 210 W. F St.

-- Escondido, 11 a.m., VFW Post 1513 will host its Veterans Day at Wall of Courage ceremony at Grape Day Park, 321 North Broadway

-- San Marcos, 11 a.m., the San Marcos Veterans Day Ceremony will begin at Helen Bougher Memorial Park, 1243 Borden Road. Speakers include Mayor Rebecca Jones. Music will be performed by the Mission Hills High School Choir and the San Elijo Middle School Jazz Band

-- Valley Center, 11 a.m., the Valley Center-Pauma Music Boosters will hold a veterans tribute concert with local school bands. Valley Center High School, 31322 Cole Grade Road

-- Solana Beach, 11 a.m. Solana Beach and the Solana Beach VFW Post 5431 will host a Veterans Day ceremony at La Colonia Community Center, 715 Valley Ave.

In East County, two 11 a.m. events will begin in: El Cajon, where the American Legion Post 303 will host its Veterans Day ceremony outside the El Cajon courthouse, 250 E. Main St.; and Poway, where VFW Post 7907 and the Poway Veterans Park Committee will host their Veterans Day ceremony at Poway's Veterans Park, 14134 Midland Road.

Meanwhile, in Chula Vista, local veterans groups will host a ceremony at Memorial Park, 373 Park Way, with Mayor John McCann scheduled to speak.

LINK: From pancakes to pizza: Your guide to Veterans Day free meals

Public-facing San Diego County offices, family resource centers, libraries and animal shelters will be closed Tuesday.

Law enforcement, emergency animal control response, and other essential services will continue through the holiday.

County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks remain open -- but the following locations will be closed Tuesday:

-- Fallbrook Community Center

-- Lakeside Community Center

-- Spring Valley Community Center

-- Spring Valley Gymnasium

-- 4S Ranch Recreation Office only (all parks will be open)

-- Valley Center Community Hall

-- Adams Park Pool

-- Community Teen Centers

Camping reservations can always be made online at the county's Online Camping Reservations web page, but the Department of Parks and Recreation's reservation phone line will not be staffed during the holiday.

All county public health clinics will be closed Tuesday and will resume normal business hours Wednesday.

City of San Diego administrative offices and other services will be closed for the holiday.

Curbside trash, recyclables and organic waste will be collected as scheduled.

All libraries, public swimming pools and recreation centers will be closed, as well as public buildings in Balboa Park, the Barrett, Hodges, Murray, Lower Otay, San Vicente, Sutherland and Upper Otay reservoirs, Tecolote Canyon Nature Center, Parks and Recreation Department offices and most in-person services.

Other services and locations will remain open on Tuesday, including Miramar Landfill, Greenery, Recycling Center and Mattress Collection site, the El Capitan and Miramar reservoirs, Chollas Lake, city golf courses, Mission Trails Regional Park, city skate parks and plazas and off-leash dog parks.

Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets, yellow zones and posted street sweeping routes will not be enforced in the city of San Diego. All other parking violations will be enforced.

Story by City News Service

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

The Senate passed legislation Monday to reopen the government, bringing the longest shutdown in history closer to an end as a small group of Democrats ratified a deal with Republicans despite searing criticism from within their party.

The 41-day shutdown could last a few more days as members of the House, which has been on recess since mid-September, return to Washington to vote on the legislation. President Donald Trump has signaled support for the bill, saying Monday that “we’re going to be opening up our country very quickly.”

The final Senate vote, 60-40, broke a grueling stalemate that lasted more than six weeks as Democrats demanded that Republicans negotiate with them to extend health care tax credits that expire Jan. 1. The Republicans never did, and five moderate Democrats eventually switched their votes as federal food aid was delayed, airport delays worsened and hundreds of thousands of federal workers continued to go unpaid.

House Speaker Mike Johnson urged lawmakers to start returning to Washington “right now" given shutdown-related travel delays, but an official notice issued after the Senate vote said the earliest the House will vote is Wednesday afternoon.

“It appears our long national nightmare is finally coming to an end," said Johnson, who has kept the House out of session since mid-September, when the House passed a bill to continue government funding.

How the stalemate ended

After weeks of negotiations, A group of three former governors — New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan and Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine — agreed to vote to advance three bipartisan annual spending bills and extend the rest of government funding until late January. Republicans promised to hold a vote to extend the health care subsidies by mid-December, but there was no guarantee of success.

Shaheen said Monday that “this was the option on the table” after Republicans had refused to budge.

“We had reached a point where I think a number of us believed that the shutdown had been very effective in raising the concern about health care," she said, and the promise for a future vote “gives us an opportunity to continue to address that going forward."

The legislation includes a reversal of the mass firings of federal workers by the Trump administration since the shutdown began on Oct. 1. It also protects federal workers against further layoffs through January and guarantees they are paid once the shutdown is over.

In addition to Shaheen, King and Hassan, Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, home to tens of thousands of federal workers, also voted Sunday in favor of moving forward on the agreement. Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat, Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman and Nevada Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen also voted yes. All other Democrats, including Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York, voted against it.

The moderates had expected a larger number of Democrats to vote with them as 10 to 12 Democratic senators had been part of the negotiations. But in the end, only five switched their votes — the exact number that Republicans needed. King, Cortez Masto and Fetterman had already been voting to open the government since Oct. 1.

Many Democrats call the vote a “mistake”

Schumer, who received blowback from his party in March when he voted to keep the government open, said he could not “in good faith” support it after meeting with his caucus for more than two hours on Sunday.

“We will not give up the fight,” Schumer said, adding that Democrats have now “sounded the alarm” on health care.

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who caucuses with the Democrats, said giving up the fight was a “horrific mistake.” Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., agreed, saying that voters who overwhelmingly supported Democrats in last week's elections were urging them to "hold firm.”

House Democrats swiftly criticized the Senate.

Texas Rep. Greg Casar, the chairman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said a deal that doesn’t reduce health care costs is a “betrayal” of millions of Americans who are counting on Democrats to fight.

Others gave Schumer a nod of support. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries had criticized Schumer in March after his vote to keep the government open. But he praised the Senate Democratic leader on Monday and expressed support for his leadership throughout the shutdown.

“The American people know we are on the right side of this fight,” Jeffries said Monday, pointing to Tuesday's election results.

Health care debate ahead

It’s unclear whether the two parties would be able to find any common ground on the health care subsidies before a promised December vote in the Senate. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has said he will not commit to bringing it up in his chamber.

On Monday, Johnson said House Republicans have always been open to voting to reform what he called the “unaffordable care act” but again did not say if they would vote on the subsidies.

Some Republicans have said they are open to extending the COVID-19-era tax credits as premiums could skyrocket for millions of people, but they also want new limits on who can receive the subsidies. Some argue that the tax dollars for the plans should be routed through individuals.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Susan Collins said Monday that she's supportive of extending the tax credits with changes, like new income caps. Some Democrats have signaled they could be open to that idea.

“We do need to act by the end of the year, and that is exactly what the majority leader has promised,” Collins said.

Other Republicans, including Trump, have used the debate to renew their yearslong criticism of the law and called for it to be scrapped or overhauled.

In a possible preview, the Senate voted 47-53 along party lines Monday not to extend the subsidies for a year. Majority Republicans allowed the vote as part of a separate deal with Democrats to speed up votes and send the legislation to the House.

Story by Mary Clare Jalonick, Lisa Mascaro and Kevin Freking, Associated Press

CONSUMER:

Scammers are cashing in on the confusion surrounding SNAP benefits during the government shutdown.

WATCH — Joe Ducey with the Better Business Bureau shows the new tricks they’re using and how to make sure your benefits stay safe:

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A beloved community garden in the Tijuana River Valley will continue operating after San Diego County announced a local nonprofit will take over management of the facility.

WATCH — Reporter Laura Acevedo follows through with the effort that was made to keep the garden going:

Tijuana River Valley Community Garden saved after county finds new operator

