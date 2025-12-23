The Streamline: San Diego gets ready for major holiday storm

Hello there, San Diego!

On this day before Christmas Eve, San Diegans are getting ready for a strong storm that will certainly dampen holiday plans. We have all the information you need to prepare for the upcoming heavy rain, strong winds, and potential flooding.

From overnight, we have an update on a call for help that led to a tense standoff in the Normal Heights area.

A local Walgreens employee is seeking justice after she was recently attacked by a man who has visited the store where she works multiple times.

Here's what's making news in the Dec. 23 Streamline newsletter:

THE STREAMLINE:

ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Tuesday, Dec. 23 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Tuesday, Dec. 23

TOP STORY:

With rain in the forecast this week, the city of San Diego was continuing to prepare for the precipitation Tuesday and is encouraging residents to do the same.

A flood watch will be in effect in the county from 4 a.m. Wednesday through 1 a.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service reported.

An atmospheric river is expected to bring widespread moderate to heavy rain to the area, with the heaviest and most widespread rain expected late Wednesday morning into the evening for the mountains and deserts, according to the NWS.

San Diego's stormwater department is cleaning storm drains and inlets with a history of debris buildup, along with sweeping streets. Throughout the storm, city staff will be monitoring more than 46,000 storm drains for any issues, a statement from the city read.

Employees will also monitor recently cleared channels in the Chollas Creek area, which saw heavy flooding and property damage in the winter storms of January 2024.

"Our city employees work all year to prepare for storm events like this," said Stormwater Department Director Todd Snyder. "We are focused on protecting our communities, and residents can make a real difference by taking a few simple steps before the rain begins."

Residents can reduce the risk of flooding near their homes and properties by taking a few simple steps:



Sweep and pick up trash, leaves, grass clippings and other debris that collect around storm drains and curb gutters near your home

Keep the lids securely closed on trash and recycle bins when placing them out on the street for collection. Place each bin 2 to 3 feet away from the curb so as not to impede stormwater

Turn off irrigation to save water and minimize runoff

Do not open or lift manhole covers in the event of street flooding

San Diegans can report storm-related issues, such as flooding or downed trees, by using the Get It Done app or calling 619-527-7500. If it is a life-threatening emergency, call 911.

Additionally, the city asks that people do not try to drive, ride or walk through flood waters.

Sandbags are also available in limited supply and can be picked up at 11 recreation centers centrally located in each City Council District.

CLICK HERE FOR CITY AND COUNTY SANDBAG LOCATIONS

The city is also taking steps to fortify homeless shelters with sandbags and have contingency plans in place in the event of flooding.

San Diego County's coastal areas, valleys, mountains, and deserts will be affected by the storm, including the cities of Chula Vista, Poway, Oceanside, Carlsbad, San Diego, Santee, Julian, San Marcos, Pine Valley, Escondido, La Mesa, Vista, Encinitas, El Cajon, Borrego Springs, and National City.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying, flood-prone locations.

Story by City News Service

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

The investigation was continuing into a man suspected of firing a shot at San Diego Police Department officers, who had come to his house in Normal Heights after he called police for help, was found dead.

Officers responded about 3:40 p.m. Monday to a call for help from a man who had barricaded himself inside the residence in the 4400 block of 40th Street, near Interstate 5, said acting Sgt. Colin Steinbroner of the SDPD Media Services Unit.

"Officers responded to a mental health-distress call placed by the resident on himself," Steinbroner said. "Officers approached the residence and knocked on the front door. They heard what they believed to be a gunshot, though they did not know where the round went.

"They were able to leave the area safely and call for help. We believe the suspect is still in the residence and we're treating him as a barricaded suspect."

A SWAT team was called in to attempt to persuade the suspect to surrender. Police later found the suspect dead inside the residence just after 7:30 p.m., the department announced.

No officers were injured and there is no threat to the public, according to the SDPD.

Story by City News Service

CONSUMER:

During this time of year, there are plenty of people turning to rental cars to travel -- but what happens if the car you’re renting is dinged or scratched?

WATCH — Joe Ducey with the Better Business Bureau shows the credit card benefit that could help pick up the tab:





WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A Walgreens employee who was assaulted while working at her register is sharing her story in hopes of helping police track down her attacker.

WATCH — Reporter Michael Chen follows through with Jackie Rivera about her harrowing experience at store on University Avenue in Hillcrest:

Walgreens employee speaks out after assault, hopes to help catch suspect

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: