The Streamline: Securing San Diego holiday events; fog to start the day

Greetings, San Diego!

On this Tuesday morning, we’re looking at how the local community is implementing increased security measures for holiday events following the deadly terrorist attack in Australia over the weekend.

Also, fog is covering much of San Diego this morning, and anyone planning to depart from San Diego International Airport should prepare for a potential FAA-issued ground stop.

But speaking of fog: Meteorologist Megan Parry’s microclimate forecasts show the foggy conditions will make way for potential record high temperatures for some parts of the county today.

THE STREAMLINE:

ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Tuesday, Dec. 16 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Tuesday, Dec. 16

TOP STORY:

In the aftermath of the terror attack in Australia, security will be top-of-mind for many San Diegans planning to attend festivals, parties, and other large gatherings this holiday season.

Multiple events held around San Diego County on Monday night saw an increase in security -- whether it was the presence of extra local law enforcement, private security guards, or community members on patrol.

Rabbi Baruch Greenberg of Chabad of Oceanside/Vista said it’s been normal for them to add extra security over the last few years, but he added that nothing is going to stop them from celebrating.

“We have to realize what's going on in the world and answer to it, but at the same time, we will continue. We're not going to give into evil. We will go ahead and bring more light into this world,” said Greenberg.

Michael Julian, who has worked large-scale private security for more than 30 years, explained that securing big events takes many months of preparation.

Julian said he looks at the potential threat level towards the specific event, if it is tied to a certain group. He also monitors social media and then surveys the physical location.

“We focus on what's called concentric circles or ‘bubbles’ of security. The furthest out, how much control we have of the perimeter, as far out as we can get, maybe the property line. Then, if it's in a building or where everyone's going to be congregated, that area, so we have access, control, and eyes on people coming and going to that area,” Julian said.

Julian also told ABC 10News that collaboration with law enforcement on the bubbles is key.

He advised if something were to happen at an event you are attending, it’s important to stay calm before making your next move.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

The Federal Aviation Administration early Tuesday morning said a ground stop of flights at San Diego International Airport could take effect as early as 6 a.m. due to the foggy conditions blanketing the region.

The potential ground stop comes as a National Weather Service-issued Dense Fog Advisory for the coastal areas took effect at 12:55 a.m. and is set to expire at 9 a.m.

Travelers concerned about any weather-related delays can check flight status updates at https://www.san.org/Flights/Flight-Status.

CONSUMER:

Scammers are using the promise of government relief money to take advantage of people, and the Better Business Bureau says hundreds have already reported getting the same message.

WATCH — The BBB's Joe Ducey goes over some of the warning signs you need to look out for if you receive that promise via text, call, or email:





WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

President Trump’s top border officials visited the U.S. southern border in San Diego County to provide a year-end recap of their border enforcement initiatives.

WATCH — Reporter Laura Acevedo follows through with more on the government's decision to militarize portions of the southern border in the San Diego region:

Trump border officials tout enforcement success during weekend San Diego visit

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: