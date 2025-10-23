The Streamline: CalFresh benefits in jeopardy for millions of Californians

Good Thursday morning, San Diego!

Food banks around San Diego County are facing a growing demand as the federal government shutdown lingers on. We take a look at the support the state is sending now to make sure families don’t go hungry.

Plus, a San Diego City Councilman is calling for immediate action in San Carlos after a 12-year-old boy was hit by a car and killed while walking to school.

With the costs for everyday items going up, consumer reporter Marie Coronel shows why some experts believe it’s time to think twice about the brands you’re buying.

All of that and more in the Thursday, Oct. 23, edition of the Streamline newsletter:

THE STREAMLINE:

ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Thursday, Oct. 23 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Thursday, Oct. 23

TOP STORY:

About 5.5 million Californians -- including nearly 400,000 in San Diego County -- could soon lose their CalFresh benefits because of the ongoing federal government shutdown.

State officials are warning those benefits will likely be delayed for November as the stalemate continues, but Gov. Newsom has promised $80 million in state funds to help keep Californians fed.

Officials with Mama’s Kitchen, a nonprofit providing meals for San Diegans in need, told ABC 10News that about 98% of their clients are low-income; with CalFresh benefits now in question, they say they are expecting a 20% increase in new clients, which could push them to the brink.

"The government shutdown is just incredibly destabilizing. We receive federal funding; at some point, the shutdown will affect some of that and we want to see our clients being able to rely on the services that they receive. So, we're anxious to see it end," said Mama's Kitchen CEO Eva Matthews.

Along with the extra funding, Newsom is deploying California’s National Guard to help support food banks across the state. The governor has not yet released detailed plans on the deployment.

CalFresh is the California version of the federal food assistance program also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly referred to as EBT or food stamps. The program is entirely federally funded but is managed by states and administered by counties.

California to deploy National Guard to help staff food banks amid shutdown

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

KGTV

An immigration enforcement operation in Bay Park evolved into a chase and ended in multiple people injured, including three federal officers.

ABC 10News learned the incident happened at around 2 p.m. Wednesday on Dakota Drive, near Whittier School.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement told ABC 10News they were conducting a final deportation order for a man from Kuwait with a violent history when the man rammed his vehicle into law enforcement as he tried to escape.

According to ICE, the man hit multiple officers before crashing into their vehicles.

The injured agents and the man from Kuwait were taken to the hospital for treatment.

ICE said the agency is pursuing charges against the man for “assaulting, resisting, opposing, and impeding, federal officers.”

San Diego Police were at the scene, but the department said officers were only there for traffic control.

ICE’s full statement:

“Three federal officers were injured today after a violent criminal alien from Kuwait, with a final order of deportation from the United States, rammed into law enforcement vehicles while trying to evade arrest in San Diego.

This illegal criminal alien who is wanted in his home country of Kuwait and who has a violent criminal history, weaponized his vehicle to narrowly miss hitting an innocent bystander and striking ICE officers before crashing into multiple government vehicles.

His blatant disregard for human life and the rule of the law is exactly why ICE San Diego will continue to pursue, arrest, and remove dangerous illegal aliens who threaten our communities.

The officers and illegal alien were treated at a local hospital. ICE will pursue criminal charges against this Kuwaiti national for assaulting, resisting, opposing, and impeding, federal officers.

This is another unfortunate example of the continued misinformed and unjust rhetoric against ICE empowering individuals to flee and assault federal officers conducting lawful enforcement actions in accordance with applicable congressionally approved federal law."

CONSUMER:

From toothpaste to shampoo, prices on everyday personal items have jumped nearly 20 percent in the past five years.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel shows how brand loyalty could be costing you more than you think:

Personal care prices up 18% since 2020, shoppers adapt buying habits

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Safety upgrades are being proposed for Jackson Drive in San Carlos, days after a 12-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car while walking to school.

The area where the tragic incident occurred is part of San Diego City Councilmember Raul Campillo’s district, and he is urging the city to take action.

In a statement posted on his Instagram account, Campillo said:

“The incident that occurred yesterday in San Carlos was absolutely heartbreaking.

Today, I spoke directly with Mayor Gloria and have been assured that the City will take all necessary actions to make the stretch of Jackson Drive safer for everyone who travels through the area.

As an immediate measure, I am calling on the City to install stop signs at the intersection of Jackson Drive and Lake Badin Avenue, while longer-term safety improvements are also pursued.

In the longer term, I am requesting a comprehensive analysis of traffic patterns and incidents near all District 7 schools to help identify and implement safety solutions across the district.

The safety of our community is my top priority. I will do everything in my power to help ensure that a tragedy like this never happens again.”

A day after the collision, resident Shannon Smith told ABC 10News he previously asked the city for safety improvements.

"I feel like a little bit of a failure in that, you know, my efforts didn't create the change that was needed to prevent the tragic accident,” Smith said.

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: