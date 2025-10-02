The Streamline: Padres face Cubs in decisive Game 3; memorial in Ocean Beach for Santee plane crash victim

Happy Thursday, San Diego!

All eyes are on the San Diego Padres as they play the Chicago Cubs in the decisive Game 3 of their National League Wild Card Series. With a win, the Friars move on to the National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers; a loss would end the Padres' 2025 season.

Also, we're now in Day 2 of the federal government shutdown and there seems to be no end in sight as Democrats and Republicans continue to disagree on several key issues, particularly when it comes to health care.

It's win or go home for the San Diego Padres today in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series against the Chicago Cubs.

In yesterday's Game 2, with the Padres clinging to a 1-0 lead, Manny Machado blasted a 2-run home run off Shota Imanaga in the 5th inning to give San Diego a 3-0 cushion.

Starter Dylan Cease kept the Cubs off the board in his 3 2/3 inning of work, and the bullpen — led by All-Stars Adrian Morejon, Mason Miller, and Robert Suarez — shut down the Chicago offense for the rest of the game to preserve the 3-0 victory.

After the win, Machado said of Thursday's Game 3: “There’s still a lot at stake just like there was today. Our backs are still up against the wall, so go out there and try and play our best baseball for the next 27 outs.”

With the series tied 1-1, the Padres will turn to veteran Yu Darvish to start the decisive Game 3. Chicago will counter with Jameson Taillon.

Despite Morejon and Miller pitching in both games of the series under high-leverage situations, Padres manager Mike Shildt said it would be an "all hands on deck" approach for Game 3.

However, Shildt noted he and his staff would talk to the pitchers ahead of the contest to determine their availability.

Game 3 will be broadcast on ESPN, with first pitch scheduled for 2:08 p.m. Pacific time.

Padres fans can attend a watch party at Gallagher Square in Petco Park, with gates opening at 1 p.m. More information, including how to buy tickets, can be found at https://www.mlb.com/padres/fans/watch-party.

As the U.S. enters the second day of the federal government shutdown, Democrats and Republican lawmakers are placing the blame on each other.

On Capitol Hill Wednesday, Democrats and Republicans again voted down each other’s proposed bills to reopen the government. With the failure to agree, there seems to be no end in sight.

The main point of contention is health care, as Democrats want to extend affordable health care subsidies before they expire and also undo President Trump’s Medicaid cuts.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has said federal workers could be furloughed or laid off during the shutdown.

Additionally, the White House is targeting projects in Democratic-leaning states – freezing $18 billion in infrastructure funding for New York City and blocking $8 billion for energy projects in 16 states, including California, that voted Democrat in the last presidential election.

Video game consoles are once again expected to be hot items when holiday shopping season kicks off, but consumers should expect to see prices on gaming hardware go up this season.

Prices on video game consoles going up ahead of 2025 holiday season

Nearly four years after UPS driver Steve Krueger was killed when a plane crashed into a Santee neighborhood, a memorial created in his honor was finally installed in Ocean Beach where he lived.

The two memorial benches and a plaque honoring Krueger were placed near a bike path close to Robb Field Skate Park on Bacon Street.

New memorial honors plane crash victim

