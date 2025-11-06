The Streamline: San Diego International Airport braces for flight cuts; East County reaction to Prop. 50 win

Good morning, San Diego!

Here's what's happening in your Streamline newsletter for Thursday, Nov. 6:

As the government shutdown lingers on, thousands of travelers are at risk of getting stranded in the coming days as the FAA looks to cut flights at airports across the nation, including in San Diego.

It was a landslide victory for Proposition 50 on Election Day, but there is a growing divide in the East County over looming changes to California’s congressional district maps.

From rideshare drivers to Airbnb hosts, many gig workers who say they are barely making any money are now having to deal with steep health insurance premiums.

TOP STORY:

The Federal Aviation Administration, citing safety risks, is cutting up to 10% of flights this weekend at numerous airports across the nation, including San Diego International Airport.

As the government shutdown enters Day 37, TSA agents and air traffic controllers are going on six weeks without a paycheck, leading to many employees calling off work.

The initial plan is to reduce flights by 4% on Friday; if the shutdown continues into the weekend, 10% of flights will be cut.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said of the move, "I anticipate there will be additional disruptions … There will be frustration. We are working with the airlines. They're going to work with passengers. But in the end, our sole role is to make sure that we keep this airspace as safe as possible.

Duffy added, "There's going to be a 10% reduction in capacity at 40 of our locations … This is data-based. This is not based on what airline travels or has more flights out of what location. This is about where's the pressure and how do we alleviate the pressure."

ABC News, citing sources, reported the following airports will be affected:



Anchorage International

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International

Boston Logan International

Baltimore/Washington International

Charlotte Douglas International

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International

Dallas Love

Ronald Reagan Washington National

Denver International

Dallas/Fort Worth International

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County

Newark Liberty International

Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International

Honolulu International

Houston Hobby

Washington Dulles International

George Bush Houston Intercontinental

Indianapolis International

New York John F Kennedy International

Las Vegas McCarran International

Los Angeles International

New York LaGuardia

Orlando International

Chicago Midway

Memphis International

Miami International

Minneapolis/St Paul International

Oakland International

Ontario International

Chicago O`Hare International

Portland International

Philadelphia International

Phoenix Sky Harbor International

San Diego International

Louisville International

Seattle/Tacoma International

San Francisco International

Salt Lake City International

Teterboro

Tampa International

YOUR THURSDAY FORECAST:

Megan Parry's Super 7-Day Forecast: Nov. 6, 2025

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

A bicyclist attempting to turn at an intersection was seriously injured when he was struck by an SUV in San Diego's Pacific Beach neighborhood, police said Thursday.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, officers discovered the downed 55-year-old bicyclist after he collided with a 23-year-old woman behind the wheel of a Ford Escape, in the area of 1100 Grand Avenue near the intersection of Everts Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the bicyclist entered the eastbound No. 1 lane on Grand and was hit by the vehicle.

The rider was taken to a hospital, where he was being treated for an open fracture to his tibia-fibula and a fracture to his femur, the department stated. The name of the driver was not immediately available.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were unclear, but the SDPD Traffic Division was investigating.

Story by City News Service

CONSUMER:

Millions of gig workers don’t receive health benefits, and as the costs of health insurance premiums continue to skyrocket, these workers are having to make difficult choices for themselves and their families.

Health care insurance challenges for gig workers

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Some congressional districts across California are preparing for major changes following the overwhelming passage of Proposition 50 on Election Day.

WATCH — Reporter Dani Miskell returned to the one Republican district in San Diego's East County to get the community's thoughts on the impending changes:

Prop 50 passes despite East County opposition, sparking concerns about representation

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: