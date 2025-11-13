The Streamline: City and county prepare for heavy rain, potential flooding

Good Thursday morning, San Diego!

The City of San Diego and all of San Diego County are getting ready for a storm system moving into the region that is expected to bring heavy downpours, some thunderstorms, and threats of floods. We have info on the storm preps and Max Goldwasser’s latest forecasts for where you live.

It’s back to business for the U.S. government following the longest shutdown in the nation’s history, but despite the bill signed off by President Trump, the threat of another shutdown still looms large.

Visiting San Diego’s iconic Balboa Park could put quite a dent in your wallet under a parking pass proposed by the mayor’s office.

Ahead of stormy weather in the forecast for the region, the City of San Diego is making preparations as well as offering tips and sandbags to city residents.

The city's Stormwater Department will clean storm drains and inlets with a history of debris buildup and sweep streets to reduce trash and pollutants entering waterways.

"Our dedicated city employees work hard all year to maintain stormwater infrastructure," said Stormwater Department Director Todd Snyder. "We've been preparing for the rainy season and we encourage residents to take simple precautions around their homes to help prevent flooding in their neighborhoods."

City staff will monitor more than 46,000 storm drains during the rainy weather, and recently cleared channels in the Chollas Creek area.

Residents can report storm-related issues, such as flooding or downed trees, by using the Get It Done app or by calling 619-527-7500. If it is a life-threatening emergency, call 911.

San Diegans can help by sweeping debris around storm drains and curb gutters, securely close trash and recycling bins when placing them on the street for collection and turning off sprinklers.

Sandbags are also available in limited supply and can be picked up at 11 recreation centers in each City Council District. Sandbags are limited to 10 bags per city household or business, and sand is not provided.

Sandbags are available at:



Pacific Beach Recreation Center, 1405 Diamond St.

North Clairemont Recreation Center, 4421 Bannock Ave.

Robb Field Athletic Area, 2525 Bacon St.

Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive

Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 6401 Skyline Drive

Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Drive

Standley Recreation Center, 3585 Governor Drive

Allied Gardens Recreation Center, 5155 Greenbrier Ave.

Silver Wing Recreation Center, 3737 Arey Drive

Southcrest Recreation Center, 4149 Newton Ave.

City Heights Recreation Center, 4380 Landis St.

San Diego is also taking precautions to protect residents at Safe Sleeping Program sites and other homeless shelter locations by fortifying some areas with sandbags. Outreach teams have been in the San Diego River and other areas alerting people of coming rain and offering resources.

People experiencing homelessness can call 2-1-1 or visit 211sandiego.org for resources.

For San Diego County, these listed locations will have sand and bags (call ahead for availability):



Bonita: Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Station #38: 4900 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902, P: 619-479-2346

De Luz: De Luz Fire Station #16: 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-728-2422

Dulzura: Dulzura Fire Station #30: 17304 Highway 94, Dulzura, CA 91917, P: 619-468-3391

Fallbrook: Pala Mesa Fire Station #4, 4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028, P: 760-723-2005

Julian: Julian-Cuyamaca: Fire Station #56, 3407 Hwy 79, Julian, CA 92036, P: 760-765-2885

Palomar Mountain: Palomar Mountain Fire Station #79, 21610 Crestline Road, Palomar Mtn., CA 92060, P: 760-742-3701

Potrero: Potrero Fire Station #31 25130 Highway 94, Potrero, CA 91963 P: 619-478-5544

Ramona: Ramona Fire Station #81, 24462 San Vicente Road, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-9465

Ramona: Ramona Fire Station #82, 3410 Dye Road, Ramona, CA 92065, P: 760-789-0107

Rincon: Rincon Fire Station #70: 16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley, CA 92061, P: 760-742-3243

Valley Center: Valley Center Fire Station #2, 28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center, CA 92082, P: 760-751-7605

Warner Springs: Sunshine Summit Fire Station #59, 35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086, P: 760-782-9113

County locations with bags only:



Alpine: Alpine Fire Station #17 1364 Tavern Road Alpine, CA 91901 P: 619-445-2635

Borrego Springs: Ocotillo Wells Fire Station #61 5841 Highway 78, Borrego Springs, CA 92004 P: 760-767-7430

Borrego Springs: Borrego Springs Station #60, 2324 Stirrup Road, Borrego Springs, CA 92004, P: 760-767-5436

Boulevard: Boulevard Fire Station #47: 40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard, CA 91905, P: 619-390-2020

Campo: Campo Fire Station #40 31577 Highway 94, Campo, CA 91906 P: 619-478-5516

Campo: Lake Morena Fire Station #42 29690 Oak Drive, Campo, CA 91906 P: 619-478-5960

Descanso: Descanso Fire Station #45 24592 Viejas Grade Road, Descanso, CA 91916 P: 619-445-7508

El Cajon: Harbison Canyon Fire Station #24 551 Harbison Canyon Road, El Cajon, CA 92019 P: 619-445-5001

Escondido: Deer Springs Fire Station #11 8709 Circle R Drive, Escondido, CA 92026 P: 760-749-8001

Escondido: Miller Fire Station #15 9127 W. Lilac Road, Escondido, CA 92025 P: 760-728-8532

Flinn Springs: Flinn Springs Fire Station#21 9711 Flynn Springs Road, El Cajon, CA 92021 P: 619-443-7121

Jacumba: Jacumba Fire Station #43 1255 Jacumba St., Jacumba, CA 91934 P: 619-766-4535

Jamul: Jamul Fire Station #36 14024 Peaceful Valley Ranch, Jamul, CA 91935 P: 619-669-6580

Jamul: Deerhorn Fire Station #37 2383 Honeysprings Road, Jamul, CA 91935 P: 619-468-3030

Julian: Shelter Valley Fire Station #62, 7260 Great Southern Overland, Julian, CA 92036 P: 760-765-0155

Laguna: Mt. Laguna Fire Station #49 33947 Mt. Laguna Drive, Mt Laguna, CA 91948 P: 619-473-8281

Pine Valley: Pine Valley Fire Station #44 28850 Old Highway 80, Pine Valley, CA 91962 P: 619-578-6621

Ranchita: Ranchita Fire Station #58 37370 Montezuma Valley Road, Ranchita, CA 92066 P: 760-782-3467

Ramona: Intermountain Fire Station #85, 25858 Highway 78, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-3710

San Pasqual: San Pasqual Fire Station #84 17701 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido, CA 92025 P: 760-480-9924

Warner Springs: Warner Springs Fire Station #52 31049 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086 P: 760-782-3560

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

With one signature from President Trump, the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history came to an end Wednesday night after 43 days.

Despite a majority of Democratic votes against it, the House of Representatives narrowly passed an updated spending bill -- paving the way for the president to sign off on the legislation.

"So, I just want to tell the American people, you should not forget this. When we come up to midterms and other things, don't forget what they've done to our country,” Trump said after signing the bill.

Under the bill, the government will receive funding through Jan. 30, 2026; it also ensures backpay for federal employees and reverses recent mass layoffs.

The measure also secures funding for certain programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP or food stamps.

Next month, the Senate is set to vote on expiring health care subsidies, which was the Democrats’ main demand during the shutdown.

If those tax credits are not extended, health care premiums could skyrocket for millions of Americans on Obamacare.

READ MORE: https://www.10news.com/politics/congress/house-approves-spending-bill-to-reopen-government-moving-a-step-closer-to-ending-shutdown

Getting everything for your Thanksgiving feast can get pricey, but there are ways you can save money while putting together your meal and staying within your budget.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel shares some early shopping tips to help you prepare the big meal without spending too much:

Thanksgiving shopping on a budget: How to save money on your holiday feast

A major parking change could be coming for Balboa Park visitors, and some San Diegans believe it will price them out of the park if it’s approved.

WATCH — Reporter Jane Kim breaks down the mayor's office proposal of an annual parking rate of $300 for city residents:

Community members may pay hundreds for new proposed parking fees at Balboa Park

