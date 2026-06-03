The Streamline: Some key races yet to be decided a day after Election Day

Here is what you need to know in the June 3, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



The day after Election Day, we’re tracking the latest results in the key races San Diegans voted on, with more ballots still being counted.



Michael Chen shares an update from the family of a pregnant teen killed in Bay Park, as they fight to save her newborn baby.



And if you’re heading to this year’s San Diego County Fair, Marie Coronel has tips on how to stretch your dollars while making the most of the fun.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Wednesday, June 3 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Wednesday, June 3

TOP STORY

San Diego County voters appeared to favor Republican candidates in several key statewide and congressional contests Wednesday, while incumbents generally held strong positions in legislative races, according to updated election returns.

With votes still being counted, Republican Steve Hilton led the gubernatorial primary in San Diego County, followed by Democrat Xavier Becerra and Democrat Tom Steyer. Republican Chad Bianco and Democrat Katie Porter rounded out the top five candidates in the 61-person field.

Hilton received 32.64% of the vote, compared to 24.77% for Becerra. Steyer was third at 18.11%, followed by Bianco at 9.43% and Porter at 4.18%.

LATEST ELECTION RESULTS

In the lieutenant governor's race, Republican Gloria Romero led the field with 27.31% of the vote, followed by Democrat Fiona Ma at 19.38%, Democrat Josh Fryday at 15.40%, Democrat Michael Tubbs at 7.42% and Republican David Fennell at 5.96%.

Democratic Secretary of State Shirley Weber received 52.28% of the vote, ahead of Republican Donald Wagner at 44.36%. Green Party candidates Michael Feinstein and Gary L. Blenner received 1.66% and 1.61%, respectively.

In the controller's race, Democrat Malia M. Cohen led with 51.52%, while Republican Herb W. Morgan received 45.62% and Meghan Davis garnered 2.77%.

The race for state treasurer was one of the closest statewide contests, with Republican Jennifer Hawks holding a narrow lead over Democratic Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, 33.43% to 33.13%. Democrat Anna Caballero was third at 14.18%.

Attorney General Rob Bonta, a Democrat, led Republican challenger Michael E. Gates, 49.31% to 46.05%, while Green Party candidate Marjorie Mikels received 4.57%.

In the race for insurance commissioner, Republican Stacey Korsgaden held the top spot with 27.27%, followed by Democrat Jane Kim at 23.94% and Democrat Ben Allen at 18.06%.

Among 10 candidates seeking the office of state superintendent of public instruction, Sonja Shaw led with 30.45%, followed by Richard Barrera at 23.96% and Wendy Castaneda Leal at 9.55%.

In the race for the state Board of Equalization's 4th District seat, Republican Denis Bilodeau led with 45.68% of the vote, followed by Democrat Cody Petterson at 21.11%. Democrats Tom Umberg and Martin Arias received 18.32% and 13.43%, respectively.

In the closely watched race for the 48th Congressional District, Republican Jim Desmond appeared headed to the November general election after receiving 45.87% of the vote. Democrat Marni von Wilpert, a San Diego city councilwoman, was second with 20.07%.

In a statement on late Tuesday, Desmond -- a two-term county supervisor -- said that voters "sent a message to every tax-happy, out-of- touch politician who forgot who they work for."

"People are tired of taxes that climb every year while their paychecks stand still," he said. "They want to maintain a secure border. They're tired of working harder than ever and still wondering how they're going to afford to live in the place they call home."

The contest to replace outgoing Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Bonsall, attracted 12 candidates. Democrat Ammar Campa-Najar received 11.43% of the vote, while fellow Democrats Corinna Contreras and Brandon Riker received 6.59% and 3.97%, respectively.

In the 49th Congressional District race, incumbent Rep. Mike Levin, D- San Juan Capistrano, led the field with 27.92%. Republican Star Parker was second with 17.4%, while Republican Armen Kurdian trailed the frontrunners.

Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, led the race in the 50th Congressional District with 46.30%, followed by Republican Steve Cohen at 43.90%.

Rep. Sarah Jacobs, D-San Diego, held a commanding lead in the 51st Congressional District with 53.28%, while Republican Ricardo Cabrera received 41.64%.

In the 52nd Congressional District, Rep. Juan Vargas, D-San Diego, led with 53.73%, followed by Republican challenger Jeff Belle at 37.13%.

In state Senate races, Sen. Steve Padilla, D-Chula Vista, held a sizable lead over Republican challenger Art Hodges in the 18th District, 60.7% to 39%, in the San Diego County portion of the district.

In the 32nd District, Sen. Kelly Seyarto, R-Murrieta, led Democrat Tiffanie Tate, 55.3% to 44.4%, in county returns.

Sen. Catherine Blakespear, D-Encinitas, led Republican challenger Laura Bassett, 54.20% to 45.65%, in the San Diego County portion of the 38th District.

Former San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott led the race for the 40th Senate District seat with 44.37% of the vote. Republican Kristie Bruce-Lane was second with 29.95%, followed by fellow Republican Ed Musgrove at 25.58%.

In Assembly races, Republican Laurie Davies narrowly led Sergio Farias in the San Diego County portion of the 74th District, 50.39% to 49.45%.

Assemblywoman Tasha Boerner, D-Encinitas, received 57.17% of the vote in the 77th District, while Republican challenger Trinity Hannaway received 42.71%.

In the 76th District, Democratic incumbent Darshana Patel led with 51.24% of the vote over Republican Carrie Espinoza Villanueva, at 48.55%.

Assemblyman Chris Ward, D-San Diego, led the 78th District race with 63.16%, followed by Republican Payton Galvez at 33.58% and Libertarian Antonio Salguero at 3.11%.

In the 79th District, Democratic Assemblywoman LaShae Sharp-Collins led with 58.95%, while Republican Andrew Lawson received 40.80%.

Assemblyman David Alvarez, D-San Diego, led the 80th District race with 55.41%, ahead of Republican Alejandro Garcia at 38.12% and Democrat Zenith Kahn at 6.31%.

Story by City News Service



MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

KGTV

The Border 6 Fire that began in Mexico earlier this week burned into south San Diego County Tuesday, charring hundreds of acres in the Dulzura area and prompted evacuation warnings.

The blaze was first reported Monday afternoon in Mexico, but it crossed over the border late Tuesday morning and burned dozens of acres in Marron Valley.

As flames continued to spread towards communities, evacuation warnings were issued for certain areas designated by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office. Evacuation warning map: https://protect.genasys.com/location?z=12.10857788093667&latlon=32.60096898795872%2C-116.725705114027

A temporary evacuation center was established at Steele Canyon High School in Spring Valley (12440 Campo Rd.)

By late Tuesday evening, the fire destroyed at least 700 acres on the U.S. side and about 520 on the Mexico side, according to Cal Fire. The blaze was considered at 0% containment.

Ground crews had to labor over a rocky, mountainous landscape while battling the blaze along with personnel in air tankers and water-dropping helicopters, Cal Fire Capt. Mike Cornette said.

The cause of the fire is unknown.



CONSUMER

The 2026 San Diego County Fair kicks off June 10, and while costs can add up, there are plenty of ways to save on tickets, rides, and food.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel goes over some of the discounts and deals that will allow you and your family to have a lot of fun without paying full price:

How to enjoy the San Diego County Fair on a budget this summer season

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

A 17-year-old pregnant teen visiting San Diego from Arizona was shot and killed outside a Bay Park vacation rental, allegedly by her boyfriend.

WATCH — Reporter Michael Chen follows through as community members mourn the loss of Jariah Edwards and rally in support of her newborn who was delivered via emergency C-section:

Friends mourn pregnant teen killed outside Bay Park vacation rental, newborn remains critical

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