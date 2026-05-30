Pregnant teen fatally shot outside Bay Park rental; boyfriend in custody

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 17-year-old girl who was eight months pregnant and visiting San Diego from Arizona was shot and killed early Saturday morning, leaving her child in critical condition. Her 19-year-old boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of murder, San Diego police said.

Police received multiple 911 calls at about 1:10 a.m. Saturday reporting a shooting in the 4900 block of Gardena Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

"Officers arrived within minutes and located a 17-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim, who was approximately 32 weeks pregnant, was found unresponsive," police said. "Officers immediately initiated life-saving measures for both the victim and her unborn child. Paramedics transported the female to a local hospital where an emergency cesarean section was performed. The newborn remains in critical condition. Despite life-saving efforts, the mother died at the hospital."

According to the SDPD, homicide detectives learned the victim and several family members were visiting San Diego from Arizona and staying in a short-term vacation rental.

"The victim's 19-year-old boyfriend, also from Arizona, had traveled to San Diego separately and met up with the victim outside the rental, where he shot her," police said, adding the suspect then fled on foot to a nearby canyon.

The boyfriend, identified as 19-year-old Trevon Williams, was found at about 3 a.m. "hiding" near 4900 September St., police said.

He was taken into custody without incident and a semi-automatic handgun allegedly was recovered at the time of his arrest.

Authorities booked Williams into the San Diego County jail. The shooting remains under investigation. The SDPD asked anyone with information about the case to contact the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

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