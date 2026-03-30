The Streamline: Security lines still long for travelers at San Diego International Airport

Here is what you need to know in the March 30, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

More long security lines are expected this morning as spring break travelers flock to San Diego International Airport. We have the latest on the effort to pay TSA workers and what passengers can expect if they head to the airport today.

Breaking overnight, shoppers at a typically busy shopping center in Santee were forced to evacuate after a brush fire erupted in a nearby riverbed.

In your consumer news, Marie Coronel goes over the money-saving ways you can cut down on grocery costs.

WEEKEND WRAP-UP

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Monday, March 30 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Monday, March 30

TOP STORY

Transportation Security Administration employees are expected to receive paychecks today or tomorrow after President Trump signed an executive order directing the federal government to pay them, despite the ongoing partial government shutdown.

At San Diego International Airport early Monday morning, ABC 10News observed long lines at security checkpoints. However, wait times appeared shorter than those experienced over the past several days, even with the promise of pay on the horizon for TSA agents.

Travelers are being urged to arrive 2-2.5 hours ahead of their departure times; flight statuses can be checked at https://www.san.org/Flights/Flight-Status.

WATCH — Reporter Ryan Hill shows what you can expect at the airport this morning:

Longer security lines expected at SD Airport with spring break in full swing

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

A brush fire erupted in the San Diego Riverbed behind Santee’s Town Center Sunday evening, prompting authorities to evacuate people from the shopping center.

San Diego County sheriff's officials said the fire was reported just after 6:40 p.m. in the riverbed near the 100 block of Town Center Parkway

According to Watch Duty, the blaze initially burned about 3-4 acres and was moving north at a slow rate of spread.

Sheriff's officials said deputies evacuated the shopping center's Walmart and Michaels stores; no residents were evacuated.

As the fire grew, crews requested additional units, including a water-dropping helicopter.

By about 9 p.m., Watch Duty and sheriff's officials reported firefighters stopped the fire's forward progress. Crews were expected to remains in the area to monitor any potential hot spots.

The cause of the fire, which charred around 5 acres, is under investigation.

WATCH — Ava Kershner spoke to a Santee Fire official who expressed concern about this brush fire breaking out this early in the season:

Riverbed fire leads to evacuation of nearby stores in Santee

CONSUMER

Whether you’re a college student trying to get by or a family wondering what to feed the kids, a trip to the grocery store is unavoidable.

WATCH — Marie Coronel has some money-saving tips to help cut down those costs at checkout:

Ways you can save money at the grocery store and when you bring food home

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

With the Padres regular season now underway, fans are being reminded about the City of San Diego’s Special Event Parking rates in effect during games at Petco Park.

On Opening Day this past Thursday, ABC 10News learned that the city collected more than $33,000 in parking fees – the most money the city has taken in during a Padres game since the Special Event Parking rule took effect in September 2025.

KGTV

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