The Streamline: Santana HS shooter to appear in court; warm & sunny to start the week

This morning, we’re looking ahead to a hearing being held for the man responsible for one of the deadliest mass shootings in San Diego’s history. Just last month, a judge ruled Charles “Andy” Williams — originally sentenced to 50 years to life in prison — was eligible for resentencing and possible release.

Breaking overnight, Mexico is dealing with violence and chaos across their nation after a military operation led to the death of the country’s most powerful cartel leader.

Plus, we’ve got your Weekend Wrap-Up with the stories you may have missed, the latest microclimate forecasts to help you prepare for the week, and more news you can use — all in this edition of the Streamline newsletter:



WEEKEND WRAP-UP

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Monday, Feb. 23 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Monday, Feb. 23

TOP STORY

Charles “Andy” Williams, who as a teenager carried out one of the deadliest school shootings in San Diego County’s history, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Williams was 15 years old in 2001 when he shot and killed two students at Santana High School and injured more than a dozen other people.

Monday’s hearing is set to be an update on Williams’ case to determine the next step in the process ahead of a potential resentencing hearing.

Williams was tried as an adult and originally sentenced to 50 years to life in state prison, but a judge ruled last month that Williams was eligible for a modification of that sentence due to a California law that allows for resentencing for those who committed a crime as a minor.

Under the judge’s ruling, Williams’ case is now in juvenile court.

Look ahead at hearing for Santana High gunman

RELATED COVERAGE :



MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — School was canceled in several Mexican states and local and foreign governments alike warned their citizens to stay inside following the army’s killing of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, “El Mencho,” and the violence it spurred.

President Claudia Sheinbaum urged calm and authorities announced late Sunday they had cleared most of the more than 250 cartel roadblocks across 20 states.

The White House, which confirmed U.S. intelligence support in the operation to capture Oseguera Cervantes, applauded Mexico’s army for taking down one the most wanted criminals in both countries.

The U.S. State Department had offered a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to El Mencho's arrest.

Death of cartel leader leads to violence across Mexico

Story by Megan Janetsky and Fabiola Sanchez, Associated Press



CONSUMER

For many senior citizens who don’t have a car or can’t drive, getting to their destinations can be challenging in real time.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel profiles a service created by a San Diego man aimed at helping seniors find rides for important tasks like grocery shopping and medical appointments:

Rideshare service helping seniors get around town

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

A First Amendment attorney is sounding the alarm after the principal at Lakeside’s El Capitan High School decided to remove senior quotes from the yearbook.

Last week, we reported on a petition drive launched to bring back the tradition.

WATCH — Reporter Michael Chen follows through with the steps taken by a statewide nonprofit -- spurred by our coverage -- in a push to protect student free speech rights:

First Amendment groups challenge Lakeside HS yearbook quote elimination

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: