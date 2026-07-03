The Streamline: San Diego gets ready to celebrate the Fourth of July

Here is what you need to know in the Friday, July 3, Streamline newsletter :



Hundreds of thousands of people are expected along the San Diego waterfront for the Big Bay Boom, billed as the largest fireworks show on the West Coast.

Escondido leaders are increasing enforcement efforts ahead of the Fourth of July, urging residents to celebrate safely and avoid illegal fireworks.

From patriotic decorations to barbecue essentials, there are still plenty of Fourth of July deals available to help you get celebration-ready.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Friday, July 3 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Friday, July 3

TOP STORY

On Saturday, July 4, the Port of San Diego's "Big Bay Boom" will begin at 9:15 p.m. on San Diego Bay. Fireworks will be discharged simultaneously from four barges placed strategically around the bay.

The show can be viewed from most anywhere along the northern and central parts of San Diego Bay. The most popular areas to watch are at Shelter Island, Spanish Landing Park, Harbor Island, Embarcadero Parks North & South, Seaport Village, the port's park in Barrio Logan and Coronado Ferry Landing.

LIST: More Fourth of July events being held around San Diego County

All attendees are encouraged to arrive early, bring a lawn chair and/or blanket and bring a radio to tune into the musical simulcast that will be broadcast live on 91X FM radio.

"The Port of San Diego Big Bay Boom is our region's signature and most anticipated annual Independence Day tradition, and we're eager to put on a great event as we celebrate our nation's 250th anniversary," said Ann Moore, chair of the Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. "Gather your friends and family, grab a comfy lawn chair, and join us for an incredible evening on San Diego Bay."

For complete information on the event, visit https://bigbayboom.com.

What goes into the Big Bay Boom preparations

Story by City News Service



MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran is preparing for the dayslong funeral of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Banners across Tehran urge the public to rise up in support of the Islamic Republic after the devastating war that killed the 86-year-old cleric.

The country’s theocracy hopes to see millions flood the streets of the capital beginning Saturday in scenes reminiscent to the burial of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989.

That could provide a boost for its government, particularly as it tries to leverage its hold on the Strait of Hormuz in negotiations with the United States over a permanent end to the war.

Story by The Associated Press



CONSUMER

From lawn decorations to barbecue favorites, there are all kinds of deals this Fourth of July to celebrate America's 250th birthday.

WATCH — Scripps News' Jane Caffrey shows you where to find the best deals so you can celebrate without breaking the bank:

Celebrating Fourth of July while on a budget

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

Escondido is cracking down on illegal fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July, raising fines to $1,000 and using drones to help enforce the law.

WATCH — North County inland reporter Jane Kim talks to a resident who hopes the tougher rules brings him some peace during the holiday celebration:

Escondido increases fireworks fines to $1,000, adds drone enforcement ahead of July 4th

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