The Streamline: San Diego County braces for a week of extreme heat

Here's what's happening to start the work week in your Streamline newsletter:

San Diego County is starting this week with another round of potentially record-breaking temperatures that will be sticking around for the next several days. Max Goldwasser walks you through what to expect this week in his microclimate forecasts.

Plus, three people were burned and subsequently hospitalized after a fire erupted at a condo in San Diego’s Mount Hope neighborhood.

In consumer news, Ryan Hill explains how that old gold jewelry cluttering up your drawer could help you take home thousands of dollars.



WEEKEND WRAP-UP

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Monday, March 16 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Monday, March 16

TOP STORY

Record high temperatures for March are expected this week for most of San Diego County, forecasters said Monday.

A National Weather Service heat advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Friday for the city of San Diego and the valley areas of San Diego County, the NWS said.

"Not only are temperatures exceptionally warm, given the time of year, but the duration of prolonged heat for widespread locations is what is making this an unprecedented heat wave, especially for this time of year," said the NWS. "By Thursday, it is possible that there will be a few locations possibly breaking monthly records, and then again on Friday as temperatures will be at their hottest."

Temperatures of 80 to 90 degrees are expected near the coast, and 100 to 105 degrees inland.

A weak offshore flow will bring winds of up to 20 mph Sunday through Tuesday.

This week, winds will be confined to the usual passes and canyons with peak gusts around 25-35 mph.

"The big story is how this will begin our warming trend as offshore flow combines with the upper level ridge amplifying off the West Coast," the NWS said.

The agency said Friday is forecast to be the hottest day of the week, with high temperatures around 30 degrees above normal away from the coast, and around 20 degrees above normal at the beaches.

Highs will reach 109-112 degrees in the deserts.

Authorities advised the public to prevent heat-related health problems by drinking plenty of fluids, staying out of the sun, limiting strenuous activities to early morning or evening, taking refuge in air-conditioned spaces if possible and checking in on potentially at-risk friends, relatives and neighbors.

Story by City News Service



MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

Three people, including a child, suffered burn injuries in a fire at a Mount Hope home Sunday afternoon.

Just before 4:30 p.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews were called to 448 Carlos Street due to a reported two-alarm structure fire.

According to San Diego police, an adult male suffered life-threatening severe burn wounds all over his body while an adult female suffered severe burn wounds and a 2-year-old child also suffered burn wounds to their face.

The woman and child’s burn wounds were considered non-life-threatening, police said.

All three victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

SDFD firefighters, with assistance from Chula Vista Fire and the National City Fire crews, put out the fire in about 20 minutes.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

3 people injured in Mount Hope condo fire

CONSUMER

That gold jewelry sitting in your drawer could be worth thousands of dollars today, as prices of the precious metal are at an all-time high and climbing.

WATCH — Reporter Ryan Hill talks to a local expert about what you need to know before you sell and how you can get the best price:

San Diego gold refinery recommends selling amid high market price

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

A food pantry that helps feed thousands of South Bay families nearly closed for good earlier this year.

WATCH — Reporter Yasmeen Ludy shows how strong community support has kept this valuable resource alive:

Food pantry re-opening

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