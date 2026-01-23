Magnolia Project food pantry to close after 3 years of serving thousands of families

After three years of providing free food and toiletries to thousands of families in the South Bay, the Magnolia Project pantry will close its doors on March 2nd.

Regina Gamboa, founder of the Magnolia Project, made the difficult decision to shut down operations as her family's priorities have shifted to caring for her daughter with special needs, whose health has taken a turn requiring more attention.

"I never meant to fall in love with this group of people or the community out there. I think when you put your heart into something, and it's real, then the hurt's real and so is the gratitude," Gamboa said.

The pantry began as a humble effort, with Gamboa and her family handing out sandwiches and soup to those in need. What started as helping 36 households per week in May 2023 grew to serving 50 households daily. Over three years, the organization has assisted more than 7,000 families.

"I get emotional. Our heart and soul is poured into this place. But we have to get our priorities right, and our priority, like anybody, is your family .. family, first," Gamboa said.

The pantry operated entirely on donations, with Gamboa working alongside her husband and dedicated volunteers like Elisa Greer, who has witnessed firsthand the impact of food insecurity in the community.

"It humbles me, because when you're helping somebody, you don't realize there's so many people with food insecurities. And when you see that, it does put it into perspective. How many people out there really need help?" Greer said.

Gamboa hopes someone with a big heart will step forward to continue the Magnolia Project's mission after the closure. Until then, she remains committed to keeping the pantry fully stocked as she prepares to say goodbye to something she has loved deeply.

"Thank you, community, for everything you've done for us. We appreciate you, and I think it's not a goodbye. It's just so long," Gamboa said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

